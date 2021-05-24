PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library announces the launch of a new Inspirational Book Club on Wednesday from noon-1 p.m.
The group will meet on the fourth Wednesday of each month at noon on the patio at Way. The discussions will be led by Stephanie Coil.
The inspirational genre is described in the Book Genre Dictionary as stories of people who overcome adversity or reach new levels of understanding that inspire and encourage the reader to do the same. Inspirational books are meant to uplift as well as entertain.
The book for May is “The Happy Camper” by Melody Carlson. Copies are available now for checkout at the library’s Circulation Desk.
Sign up for the in-person discussion online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
The club selection for June is “If the Shoe Fits” by Sandra Bricker.
For more information about the new book discussion group, contact Coil at stephanie.coil@waylibrary.info or 419-874-3135 ext. 130.