PERRYSBURG — The Topics Camera Club Photography Exhibit includes over 50 framed prints covering a wide range of subject matter encompassing nature, landscapes, portraits, night scenes, architecture and still life.
The exhibit will be open at Way Public Library Jan. 9 through early March.
Local subject matter and vistas from abroad are featured. The exhibit is open to the public during normal library hours.
Topics Camera Club offers amateur as well as advanced photographers an opportunity to improve their photography through competitions, lectures, mentoring, programs and demonstrations. They are affiliated with the Photographic Society of America and have members of all skill levels, from beginner to professional. Club meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month at Way Public Library.