PERRYSBURG — As part of the Mercy Health Better Living Speaker Series, certified lymphedema therapists will present Lymphedema Awareness on Tuesday from 2-3 p.m.
Do you have visible swelling in a specific area of your body? If so, you may have lymphedema, a chronic condition that affects the lymphatic system. Certified lymphedema therapists Bethany Schnipke, OTR/L, CLT, and Courtney Andryc, OTD, OTR/L, CLT, will discuss the causes of lymphedema, signs and symptoms, and available treatment options.
Schnipke has been a leader in developing the current lymphedema program and pioneering the campaign to bring the SOZO Bioimpedance Spectroscopy system to Mercy Health. She is professionally skilled in specialty areas of lymphedema that include manual therapy, Kinesio Taping, myofascial release, fabrication of custom head and neck compression garments, and bandaging techniques. She also collaborates with garment and vasopneumatic pump vendors to assist patients in obtaining devices with a focus on personalized needs to independently manage lymphedema from home.
CAndryc began her career as an occupational therapist in 2017 and eventually found her niche in treating patients who are experiencing lymphedema. She has extensive experience in treating patients with lymphedema of the arms and legs with manual techniques and bandaging options. Courtney’s special interests are with oncologic patients, including treating patients with breast cancer-related lymphedema.
Both women completed advanced training in head and neck lymphedema through the Academy of Lymphatic Studies.
This educational presentation is free and will be in person in the Mercy Health Activity Center on the main floor of the library.
The library’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, continues on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a discussion of the movie “Hidden Figures.”
Griffis’ current research projects include conservative women and the Equal Rights Amendment, and the history of women’s in-home selling parties. She teaches courses on women’s history, the history of US ethnicity and immigration and U.S. LGBTQ history.
Registered participants are asked to watch “Hidden Figures” beforehand. DVDs are available at library to borrow. Registration is required and the Zoom link will be sent to registered participants at least 12 hours before the discussion. Registration closes 12 hours before the Zoom program starts. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Way and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Jeri Diehl-Cusack on Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. for a presentation via Zoom on the personal correspondence between some of our U.S. presidents and their first ladies. While some letters seem mushy and others just plain sweet, they all help us understand the people behind the words.
Diehl-Cusack’s lifelong interest in U.S. presidents and first ladies inspires her to share her insights and knowledge after retiring from a career with public libraries in Cuyahoga County, Columbus and Grandview Heights. She served for five years on the board of the Eleanor Roosevelt Val-Kill Partnership, an organization committed to preserving Mrs. Roosevelt’s cottage home in Hyde Park, New York. She is a supporter of the FDR Presidential Library through the Roosevelt Institute. She is also an active member of the White House Historical Association and the Ohio History Connection.
This program will take place via Zoom. Registration is required and the Zoom link will be sent to you at least 12 hours in advance of the program. Registration closes 12 hours before the program starts. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
On Feb. 17 at 2 p.m., Way Library and WGTE present one hour of “Riveted: The History of Jeans from the PBS series American Experience.” Discover the fascinating story of this iconic American garment. This event will be held in the lower-level meeting rooms.
The episode follows the fascinating story of jeans, from their roots in slavery to their emergence in modern pop culture and everywhere in between, demonstrating the impact that jeans have had on American culture for centuries.
Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m., with a showing of the critically-acclaimed British film “Far From the Madding Crowd.” This event will be held in the lower-level meeting rooms.
Based on the 1874 novel by Thomas Hardy, Bathsheba Everdeen is a headstrong woman in Victorian England who attracts three very different possible suitors, all while attempting to remain independent in a society that actively oppresses the autonomy of women. She experiences a journey full of drama, love and perseverance as passion arises around her in the quests of the men who attempt to win her heart.
For more information on these programs, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119. Masks are required.