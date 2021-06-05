PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will host a naturalist-in-residence this summer. Emma Taylor, program naturalist with the Wood County Park District, will share her expertise with the community by conducting in-person programs at the parks, as well as curating resources about nature.
Register online for these programs at W.W. Knight Preserve:
Outdoor Mindfulness and Nature Journaling (session 2), June 18, 6:30 p.m.
Adult Dragonfly Wander, July 9, 10 a.m.
Create a Bird-Friendly Backyard, Aug. 5, 6 p.m.
In addition to programs, Taylor has curated several resources about the outdoors and wildlife. Look for these resources at waylibrary.info.
Taylor enjoys connecting with folks over a shared love for nature. In addition to her work as a naturalist, she also teaches mindfulness and is currently working towards a Mindfulness Teacher Certification with the Engaged Mindfulness Institute. In her spare time, she enjoys crafting and DIY – especially projects that allow her to use all of her materials or upcycle parts into something new.
Registration is required for all programs and space is limited. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext 119.
Way Public Library Foundation & Friends recently opened a Book Store on the lower level of the library. The store is open during library hours.
Shoppers are invited to browse and select from thousands of used books at their leisure. Bargain-priced books from all genres and for all ages are available, with inventory replenished regularly. Books may be purchased by the bag at $12.50 for a large bag or $5 for a small bag. Books may also be purchased individually at posted prices.
All proceeds from the book store benefit Way. For more information, call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Maggie Kollman, registered yoga instructor (Yoga Alliance), joins Way on June 16 at 6:30 p.m. for an outdoor gentle yoga class appropriate for all levels. The class will be held on the Commodore Lawn across the street from the library. Registrants should bring a mat and water for personal hydration.
Maggie Kollman was born in Windsor, Ontario in Canada, and spent most of her youth living abroad, growing up in Tokyo and traveling extensively throughout Asia, and then living in Kuwait and traveling extensively throughout the Middle East. This experience was the beginning of an ongoing passion for physical and mental well-being. After earning her degree from St. Clair College in Windsor, she moved to Northwest Ohio, and eventually settled with her husband in Perrysburg. While raising their three children, she became a certified yoga instructor specializing in gentle yoga practices. She is also a certified Reiki practitioner.
This program is for adults only. Registration is required and space is limited. Register at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext 119.
Way’s discussion series, the History Circle, led by Dr. Chelsea Griffis, lecturer in history at the University of Toledo, continues on June 23 at 7 p.m. The group will meet virtually via Zoom for a group discussion of the 1991 film “JFK.”
Advance registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. All those who register are urged to watch the movie beforehand. “JFK” is available at the library to borrow.
Way invites art and intrigue enthusiasts to join armchair art theft expert Rachel Stevenson via Zoom on June 28 at 7 p.m. She will discuss art thefts where famous paintings were stolen, the most notorious female art thief, why paintings are stolen multiple times, and if a piece of art can curse its thief if not returned to where it belongs.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours before the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. The Zoom link will be emailed to all registrants.