JERRY CITY – Elmwood fifth graders participating in a wax museum weren’t melting under the heat of having to explain their character.
Ashley Kuehne said she gave her students a list of potential characters to do a biography on and prepare a trifold explaining their life and accomplishments.
Gabriel Patterson came up with his own idea.
He chose Juan Ponce de León and dressed in silver armor and a hat with a feather.
Patterson said he was inspired by the Spanish explorer after visiting St. Augustine in Florida, where he saw statues of him.
“I was interested in doing him for the wax museum because … he explored two of my favorite places to be in the winter: Puerto Rico and Florida,” he said.
Ponce de León was a conquistador known for leading the first official European expedition to Florida and serving as the first governor of Puerto Rico.
Patterson’s armor was made from cardboard boxes and silver tape.
He said he was surprised to learn the explorer was shot in the thigh and died from infection after ignoring the wound.
Other students dressed as Tom Holland of Spiderman fame, Dale Earnhardt, Kobe Bryant, George Takei, Mother Teresa, Wayne Gretzky, Betty White and Dr. Seuss.
Calvin Ray picked Babe Ruth – and dressed in a pinstripe uniform — because they both pitched for their respective baseball teams.
“He also was a really good batter,” Ray said.
Ruth is known for hitting 714 homeruns in his career, Ray said.
“I didn’t know that he got married twice and that he died of cancer,” he said.
Ray said he liked the assignment because he got to learn more about Babe Ruth. He also said the presentation was scary because he doesn’t like taking in front of people.
Piper Williams went all out to dress up as Cleopatra, with black wig, gold crown and gauzy white gown.
“She is known for captivating many hearts and restoring Egypt to its former glory,” Williams said.
She said she picked Cleopatra because she looked pretty. She learned the Egyptian ruler was born in 69 BC and died in 30 BC.
Williams recited that Cleopatra had four siblings, spoke many languages, became a princess at the age of 18 and was buried in a tomb.
Kuehne said since she allowed her students to pick anyone they wanted, several of the same personalities were selected.
They had to find a biography and do their trifold board while following several checkpoints. The day of the wax museum last week they had to talk about why they were inspired by the person they chose, Kuehne said.
“They found the person and they came up with their speech on their own,” Kuehne said.
They will earn a grade in Language Arts.
Mia Watters put on a blond wig with a bouffant style and became Dolly Parton for the assignment.
“She’s one of my favorite country singers,” Watters said.
The singer is more famous than she thought, Watters said, “and she doesn’t just sing. She also has the Imagination Library.”
The Imagination Library provides free books to children.
Watters was surprised to learn that Parton has written more than 3,000 songs and has known her best friend for over 60 years.
Anavey Venn said she picked Annie Oakley because she really shows how women can do whatever they want.
“It doesn’t matter about your race or gender. You can do anything that you want if you really wanted to,” Venn said.
Through her research, she found out that when Oakley was 16, she could shoot a cigarette out of her husband’s mouth.
Venn liked the assignment and said, “it’s good to learn about history.”
Her outfit of faux buckskin with beading came from Amazon, she said.