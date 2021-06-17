The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
Lake Township: Water Tower. Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.
McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project. Through June, intermittent closures on Cora Street, between South Main Street and just south of Bond-Preble Street are possible for sewer work. Through June, intermittent lane restrictions are possible on Ohio 235 between Perrin Avenue and Bond-Preble Street, and on Ohio 613 between Route 235 and Main Street for sewer replacement and paving. Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.
Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining. Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road and Glenwood Road, between Interstate 75 to Ohio 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1.23 million.
Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project. Through August, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and on Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. Sewer work will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: August. Project investment: $900,000.
Through Friday, Glenwood Road, between Beech Street and Santus Drive may be reduced to one lane for paving work. Traffic may be maintained by flaggers or automated signal. Additionally, at this time, lane restrictions are possible on Curtice Road, east of Interstate 280 in Northwood, and along Main Street in Weston for paving. Work may be delayed due to weather. Lane restrictions and short-term road closures are possible in various locations in McComb, Perrysburg Township, for restoration work. Additionally, miscellaneous areas throughout the District will also be restored. For detailed locations visit https://www.nwwsd.org/district-restoration-projects/
Through June, weekdays from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m., crews will be flushing hydrants in various locations in Henry County including the Village of McClure. Residents are advised to flush water from their taps if water becomes discolored. For more information: http://www.nwwsd.org/what-we-do/water/water-facts/hydrant-main-line-flushing-info/