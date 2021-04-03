The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
McComb: The waterline replacement project is complete. Project investment: $600,000.
McComb: Sanitary/storm sewer replacement project. Through April 16, expect intermittent road closures of E. Main Street, west of Park Drive, Park Drive, from Main Street to Bond-Preble Street, Cora Street and the alley between S. Park Drive and Todd Street. Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.
Perrysburg Township: Waterline replacement is complete. Through April, lane restrictions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood and Cliffwood streets for paving and restoration. Project complete: April. Project investment: $1.5 million.
Perrysburg Township: Sewer lining. Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road, and Glenwood Road, between Interstate 75 to Ohio 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1.23 million.
District wide: Effective Monday, crews will begin restoration work with intermittent lane restrictions and sidewalk closures in Weston. Restoration work in Northwood, McComb, Perrysburg Township and Rossford will be announced. Additionally, miscellaneous areas throughout the District will also be restored. For detailed locations: https://www.nwwsd.org/district-restoration-projects/
District-Wide: Valve maintenance. Through April 16, crews will be in and near Weston for waterline maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout through December.
District-Wide: Bulk water replacement project. Effective Monday, through Friday, the bulk water station at the Bays Road water tower, 13100 Bays Road in Rudolph, will be out of service for maintenance upgrades. Additional work at Lemoyne Road location will be announced. Work is weather permitting.