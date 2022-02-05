The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project. Through February, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project complete: February. Project investment: $358,000.
Lake Township: Water tower. Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.
McComb: Waterline project. The district will replace waterlines, hydrants, and meter pits in the Village of McComb. Expect lane restrictions on North Liberty Street between Oliver and Cooper streets, along West Main Street from Rader Road to Ohio 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper, and on North Walnut Street. Residents will be notified of water service interruptions. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete: May.
Perrysburg: Sewer rehabilitation project. Through March, southbound West Boundary Street between Front and West Sixth streets is reduced to one lane for sewer work. Through March, Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is closed for sewer work. Access to Fort Meigs Cemetery will be maintained. Additionally, through March, the pedestrian multiuse path between Front Street and Indiana Avenue is closed. All work is weather permitting. Project complete: April. Project investment: $747,000.
Perrysburg Township: Willowbend Pump Station & Force Main Replacement. Through May, increased construction traffic and shoulder restrictions are possible near the intersection of Jerome and West River roads in Lucas County for force main work. Work in Wood County near River Road will be announced. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: November.