The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
McComb: Waterline Replacement Project. Through March, expect lane restrictions and possible water service interruptions on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road. Project complete: Spring. Project investment: $600,000.
There is also a storm sewer replacement project in the village. Through April 16, expect intermittent road closures of East Main Street, west of Park Drive; Park Drive, from Main to Bond-Preble Street; Cora Street; and the alley between South Park Drive and Todd Street. The Park Drive, Ohio 235 detour is U.S. 224 to Interstate 75 to Ohio 18 and back to Route 235. The Main Street Ohio 613 detour is I-75 to Route 224 to Ohio 65 back to Route 613. Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.
Perrysburg Township: Waterline replacement. Through March, lane restrictions and water service interruptions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood and Cliffwood streets for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of service interruptions. Project complete: April. Project investment: $1.5 million.
Perrysburg Township: Sewer lining. Through July, lane restrictions are possible on Mandell Road, Lime City Road and Glenwood Road, between I-75 to Ohio 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1.23 million .
District-Wide: Valve maintenance. Through March 19, crews will be in and near Portage, Custar and Milton Center for waterline maintenance. This work involves turning valves on waterlines, which can occasionally cause water to become discolored. Residents are advised to flush their taps if this occurs. Valve maintenance work will continue in various locations throughout through December.