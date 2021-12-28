The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project. Through February, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project complete: February. Project investment: $358,000.
Lake Township: Water tower. Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.
Cygnet and Jerry City: Pump Station Project. Through December, lane, shoulder, and sidewalk restrictions are possible in the Village of Cygnet, along Front Street, Washington Street, and Union Street, and in Jerry City on Main Street and Leffler Street for pump station work and punch list items. Project complete: December. Project investment: $578,000.
Perrysburg: Sewer Rehabilitation project. Through March, manhole work is possible along Indiana Avenue and West Boundary Street. Work on the project impacting traffic on southbound West Boundary Street between Front and West Sixth streets, and the closure of Indiana Avenue between West Boundary Street and North Ridge Drive is postponed due to material delays and the holidays. The future closure will be announced. Project complete: March. Project investment: $747,000.