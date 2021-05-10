The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
Lake Township: Water Tower. Through August 2022, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project complete: September 2022. Project investment: $4 million.
McComb: Waterline Replacement Project. Through May, lane restrictions are possible on South Main Street, between Park Drive and Liberty Street, on Todd Street, near the railroad tracks, and on West Cooper Street between Liberty Street and Rader Road, for paving and restoration. Project complete: June. Project investment: $600,000.
McComb: Sanitary/Storm Sewer Replacement Project
Through May, Ohio 235 will be closed from the railroad tracks (just south of Ohio 613) to Bond-Preble Street for sanitary sewer replacement. The detour is Route 613, I-75, US 224. Watch for lane and ally restrictions between South Main Street and Bond Preble. Additional intermittent closures of Route 613 for final paving and restoration will be announced. Project complete: July. Project investment: $950,000.
Perrysburg Township: Waterline Replacement. Through May, lane restrictions are possible on North and South Bramblewood, Bridgewood, and Cliffwood streets in for paving and restoration. Project complete: May. Project investment: $1.5 million.
Perrysburg Township: Sewer Lining. Through July, lane restrictions are possible in Perrysburg Township, on Mandell Road, Lime City Road and Glenwood Road, between Interstate 75 to Ohio 795, and in Perrysburg Heights for sewer rehabilitation. Project complete: August. Project investment: $1.23 million.
Weston: Sewer Rehabilitation Project. Effective today through August, lane restrictions and service interruptions are possible on Ohio Street, and on Ash and Center Streets near Ohio Street. Sewer work will also include work in other areas in Weston but is expected to have a minimal impact on roads and sewer service. Project complete: August. Project investment: $900,000.
Through Friday, Glenwood Road, between Beech Street and Santus Drive may be reduced to one lane for paving work. Traffic may be maintained by flaggers or automated signal. Additionally, at this time, lane restrictions are possible on Curtice Road, east of Interstate 280 in Northwood, and along Main Street in Weston for paving. Work may be delayed due to weather. Lane restrictions and short-term road closures are possible in various locations in McComb, Perrysburg Township, for restoration work. Additionally, miscellaneous areas throughout the District will also be restored. For detailed locations visit https://www.nwwsd.org/district-restoration-projects/
District valve maintenance work is paused until further notice. Future valve maintenance work will be announced.
Through Friday, the Lemoyne Road bulk water station is currently operating on a temporary dispensing unit to install a permanent PIN unit.