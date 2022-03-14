The Northwestern Water and Sewer District delivers water and sewer services to over 20,000 customers in Wood, Henry, Sandusky, and Hancock counties. Although many of projects are performed underground, utility work can impact roads throughout the service area.
Projects include:
Center Township: County Home Waterline Replacement Project. Through March, lane restrictions are possible on County Home Road, north of Kramer Road, for waterline replacement. Access to the Wood County Museum and residential access will be maintained. Project investment: $358,000. Project complete: March.
Lake Township: Water Tower.Through August, crews will be constructing a 1.5-million-gallon elevated water tank near Lemoyne Road between Latcha and Hanley Roads. Residents can expect additional construction vehicle traffic and possible shoulder restrictions in this area. Project investment: $4 million. Project complete: September.
McClure: Waterline Project.Through May, lane and shoulder restrictions are possible on East North Street (U.S. 6), from Union Street to CR 3A and on East Street (Ohio 65) from Hockman Street to Cory Brown Street for waterline replacement. Project investment: $337,000. Project complete: June.
McComb: Waterline Project.Through April, lane restrictions on N. Liberty Street between Oliver and Cooper streets, along West Main Street from Rader Road to Ohio 613, on Pleasant Street between Maple and Cooper streets, and on North Walnut Street for waterline replacement. Residents will be notified of water service interruptions. Project investment: $539,000. Project complete: May.
Perrysburg Township: Willowbend Pump Station and Force Main Replacement. Through May, increased construction traffic and shoulder restrictions are possible near the intersection of Jerome and West River roads in Lucas County for force main work. Work in Wood County near River Road (Ohio 65) will be announced. Project Cost: $2.5 Million. Project complete: November.