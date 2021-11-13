PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues with a screening of “The Good Liar” on Friday at 7 p.m. in the library’s lower-level meeting rooms.
“The Good Liar” stars Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen and is based on the novel by Nicholas Searle. This British film was directed by Bill Condon and filmed in London and Berlin.
Career con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) online. As wealthy Betty opens herself to him, Roy surprisingly finds himself caring about her, turning what should be a quick swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life. The runtime is 1 hour 49 minutes.
On Thursday at 2 p.m., Way and WGTE present episode two of the PBS series “American Veteran.” Watch “The Mission,” where we learn how military life shapes servicemen and women in profound, unexpected ways. Veterans’ stories showcase the raw impact of these experiences.
Welcome Jackie and Gary back tonight at 7 to present their program of “Singing the Good Old Songs Again.” This program combines classic and original folk songs into an energetic, entertaining and fun show. Jackie and Gary engage with the audience in a fun way with personal insight and stories of the songs they sing.
Admission is free for both screenings. Registration is required and seating is limited. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Masks are required.