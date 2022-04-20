The Wood County Committee on Aging Inc. will be featuring Ken Burns’ “The Civil War” miniseries, released in 1990 throughout the month of May. The group will meet two days a week at 1 p.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 S. Grove St.
In this nine-part series, Burns uses contemporary cinematography in addition to archival photographs, paintings and newspaper images to teach about the Civil War. The series is rated TV-14 for violence, gore and intense scenes.
Two episodes will be viewed each week. The program host, Joe Long, a Grand Rapids native and history scholar, will lead a short discussion after each episode to review the details of the war as portrayed in the film.
Call the WCCOA Programs Department for more information or to register at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net.
Program dates and episode titles:
May 3: Episode 1 - “The Cause” (1 hour, 40 minutes)
May 4: Episode 2 - “A Very Bloody Affair” (1 hour, 9 minute)
May 11: Episode 3 - “Forever Free” (1 hour, 16 minutes)
May 12: Episode 4 - “Simply Murder” (1 hour, 1 minute)
May 17: Episode 5 - “The Universe of Battle” (1 hour, 36 minutes)
May 19: Episode 6 - “Valley of the Shadow of Death” (1 hour, 9 minutes)
May 24: Episode 7 - “Most Hallowed Ground” (1 hour, 12 minutes)
May 26: Episode 8 - “War is All Hell” (1 hour, 9 minutes)
May 31: Episode 9 - “The Better Angels of Our Nature” (1 hour, 8 minutes)