The 103rd annual Bowling Green Good Friday Service will be presented by the Bowling Green Ministerial Association on YouTube at noon April 2 at http://bit.ly/BGMAyoutube.
The service will have three main sections: Scriptures from Isaiah’s Songs of the Suffering Servant, the Stations of Suffering where we note how Christ suffers today and the ancient Good Friday Reproaches.
Worship will be led by Deacon Phil Avina, St. Aloysius Church (Roman Catholic); Pastor David Bliss, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA); Pastor Deb Conklin, Peace Lutheran Church (ELCA); Reverend Andrea Curry, Trinity United Methodist Church; Reverend Helen Dukes, Retired - United Methodist Church; Pastor Matt Every, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ); Michelle McDonald, First Presbyterian Church; Pastor Amy Miller, First United Methodist Church; Reverend David Montgomery , First Presbyterian Church (USA); Bishop Bill Mullins, Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints; Vicar Robin Small, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church; Pastor Rob Spicer, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and musicians Adam Miller, Aaron Ross, Christina Csernyik, Hannah Salo, Brock Burkett and Abraham Roos from First Presbyterian Church; Benjamin Nylander and Cody Pepitone from Trinity United Methodist Church and from First Christian Church.
The worship service will continue to be available on YouTube.
The Bowling Green Ministerial Association was formed in 1918 to be a Christian fellowship of and for all ministers in Bowling Green in order to unite the churches of the city and build up one another in Christian love. They meet monthly to pray, share their lives and work with each other in mutual support; and to plan events, programs and opportunities to bring the City of Bowling Green together in worship, fellowship, study, love and service. BGMA initiated the BG Christian Food Pantry and Wood Area Ministries and supports many other like-minded organizations in Bowling Green.