Join the Wood County District Public Library Children’s Place every Monday during the Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities to watch movies about ocean-dwelling characters.

Movies are every Monday throughout summer at 10:30 a.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the library, 251 N. Main St.

The schedule:

Monday - “Moana”

June 13 - “Luca”

June 27 - “The Little Mermaid”

July 11 - “Muppet Treasure Island”

July 18 - “Atlantis: The Lost Empire”

July 25 - “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory” double feature

Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags