Join the Wood County District Public Library Children’s Place every Monday during the Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities to watch movies about ocean-dwelling characters.
Movies are every Monday throughout summer at 10:30 a.m. in Meeting Room A&B at the library, 251 N. Main St.
The schedule:
Monday - “Moana”
June 13 - “Luca”
June 27 - “The Little Mermaid”
July 11 - “Muppet Treasure Island”
July 18 - “Atlantis: The Lost Empire”
July 25 - “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory” double feature
Registration is required. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.