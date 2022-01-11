PERRYSBURG — As part of the Mercy Health Better Living Speaker Series, Mercy Health expert Paige Shane will present Staying Fit During the Winter Months on Jan. 25 from 2-3 p.m. at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave.
Shane, a physical therapist assistant and former group fitness instructor, will discuss many ways to stay active and warm during the winter months, when you may not be able to exercise outside. She is passionate about making health fun and accessible. She graduated top of her cohort with honors and is currently pursuing a B.S. in Integrated Healthcare Studies at Ohio University. Her professional passions range from aquatic therapy to pelvic health, and she plans to invest her future in community health projects with a special interest in yoga and holistic healthcare.
This educational presentation is free and will be in-person in the Mercy Health Activity Center on the main floor of the library.
Way Public Library’s Reel Art International and Art Film Series continues on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., with a showing of the critically-acclaimed American film “Driveways.” This event will be held in the lower-level meeting rooms.
“Driveways” is a film about the forging of an unexpected friendship between Del (Brian Dennehy), an isolated war veteran, and Cody (Lucas Jaye), a lonely boy who arrives at the house next door with his mother to help clean out the home of his recently-deceased aunt. Del and Cody share tidbits of their lives with one another and create a beautiful connection that defies age and experience.
The 90-minute film explores themes of isolation and companionship, a heartwarming tale of an unlikely, tender friendship being forged between people with two drastically different life stories.
Admission for this event is free.
On Jan. 20 at 2 p.m., Way and WGTE present one hour of “American Oz,” an episode of the PBS documentary series “American Experience.” This event will be held in the lower-level meeting rooms.
This short documentary episode explores the life and times of author L. Frank Baum, the creator of one of the most beloved American narratives ever, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” By 1900, when the legendary novel was published, Baum was already 44 years old and had spent much of his life in restless pursuit of success, from working as a poultry farmer to editing for newspapers to running a sophisticated bazaar in the middle of rural South Dakota, none of which provided him with a stable business. Throughout his travels during the American frontier’s final days, he witnessed a nation coming to terms with the economic uncertainty of the Gilded Age and crafted his experiences into his third novel, which would later be known as one of the most famous American novels of all time. “American Oz” not only addresses Baum’s life and experiences, but discusses his novel’s socioeconomic origins within the plights of the people living on the American frontier, including his own, and how Baum’s experiences and observations shaped the novel that would inspire films and plays.

Way and the League of Women Voters of the Perrysburg Area welcome Judy Hagen, program coordinator for the office of litter prevention and recycling for Perrysburg, on Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. Hagen will present and discuss the curbside recycling programs and recycling opportunities in the area.
Hagen has been the program coordinator since 1996. Her responsibilities include oversight and development of ongoing and special recycling programs and events, beautification projects throughout the city, and various litter prevention activities.
This presentation will be in-person and held in the Way Library lower-level meeting rooms.
Visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135 ext. 119 for more information on programs. Masks are required.