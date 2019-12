Warm up to a Holiday Icebox Cake

1 quart heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice

1 cup powdered sugar

1 package Lotus Biscoff Cookies Original Singles Pack (32 cookies/8.8 oz total)

(Reserve 5 cookies for topping)

Holiday theme sprinkles

Traditional Recipe:

Substitute one 9-ounce package of Nabisco chocolate wafer cookies for the Biscoff cookies

Directions

Line springform pan with parchment paper. Using an electric mixer, whip heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar, vanilla and pumpkin spice together until stiff. Spread 1/3 of the whipped cream into bottom of lined pan. Top with a layer of chocolate wafers, breaking wafers as needed to form a full layer. Repeat until whipped cream and wafer cookies are gone. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight, or a minimum of 4 hours. Crumble reserved cookies and sprinkle on top before serving. Serves at least nine.

“You are supposed to cut it at a 45-degree angle, to see the layers,” Weisert said.