To keep up with demand in programming, National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is searching for individuals interested in becoming a support group facilitator.
Currently, the organization is looking for individuals with experience to facilitate their Family Support Group which is for individuals who have loved ones with a mental health condition. This is an unpaid, volunteer position.
NAMI Wood County’s Family Support Group is held one time per month in the evening for approximately 90 minutes. Training and supplies would be provided. If interested, contact Crystal Heft, associate director of NAMI Wood County by email at info@namiwoodcounty.org. Interested individuals can also visit the volunteer listing on social media.
NAMI Wood County is continuing their NAMI Connection Recovery support group in a hybrid model every Wednesday from 12-1:30 p.m. Peer and Family Support Group is postponed until March 10. The group will meet that date from 6-7:30p.m. in person at Way Public Library in Perrysburg. Other support groups including Family Support Group and Parent & Caregiver are postponed until further notice.