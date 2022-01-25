WALBRIDGE — Tammy Newman turned an epic fail into a prize-winning cookie.
The Walbridge woman said she isn’t afraid to experiment in the kitchen, and that’s how she created Fudge Peppermint Cookies. The recipe recently won a Christmas cookie contest at Random Acts, a business in the village.
She initially tried to cut the shape out of a brownie mixture.
“I took the cookie cutter and put it in the brownie and the crumbs came up. Oh, it was a failure. It was horrible,” Newman said. “We tried to cool it, cooling down the dough and, nope, wasn’t working.”
Plan B was put into motion.
She came up with a cocoa cookie base, instead of brownie.
Another trial and error for the cookie was melting the mints into the batter.
“That just didn’t work,” Newman said.
Mistakes in the kitchen aren’t a bad thing, she added. They go well with ice cream.
“Eat them,” Newman said of the gaffes. “Those brownies? We just frosted them and ate them. Or else, we’ll put them with ice cream. If there’s a cookie fail, we’ll crumble them up with ice cream.”
Newman said don’t skimp on quality when baking.
“Make sure you use good ingredients. I use Watkins pure vanilla,” she said. “And I make sure to have everything at room temperature. My eggs, my butter, I think it makes everything go together easier.
“Then, just have fun. That’s the best part, to make people happy. I bake for people at work, their birthdays,” Newman said. “You walk in with some goodies and their face just lights up.”
She works at Menards, doing early morning hardware stock. In the spring, she moves to the garden center.
“I like to garden,” Newman said. “We grow tomatoes, we grow green peppers.”
When she’s not in the garden or working, she’s in the kitchen.
Newman said she bakes four to five times a week, churning out chocolate-chip and peanut butter cookies and orange cookies made with orange juice.
“That’s a favorite at Menard’s,” she said of the latter cookie.
Newman said she had entered the Random Acts cookie contest in 2020.
“I came in third. I wanted to enter again and do a little better,” she said. “I had this as an idea.”
Newman is also a craft contributor to Random Acts, which sells items on consignment and also offers food and bubble tea.
“For Christmas, I did these little wine cork decorations for the Christmas tree,” she said. “It’s a neat little store.”
Newman grew up in Oak Harbor. One of her first memories of the kitchen is dragging a chair over to the counter and climbing up to root out the chocolate chips.
Her husband, Greg, is from Northwood. They were introduced by their best friends, who were dating each other, and hit it off right away.
“We went out, and then he called me and we went out again. And, 40 years later we’re still together.”
Their friends didn’t fare as well.
“They broke up, and we stayed together.”
The Newmans have a son, Josh, and daughter, Christina, who has a son, Jack.
Newman and Jack like to bake cheesecakes together.
“That’s something that we’ve mastered. When we first started to make cheesecakes, they would crack on the top — they’d always have the crater,” she said. “Now, you put them in a water bath and it doesn’t crack. We figured that out.”