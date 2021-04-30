PERRYSBURG — A vulnerability assessment is at the top of the list of spending options for a new $27,506 safety grant the school district was recently awarded by the Ohio Department of Education.
“This was proposed before the recent threat incident happening. We were looking to have a district-wide vulnerability assessment conducted. Basically, an outside group comes and, not only looks at your facility, but they also look at your policies and practices,” Assistant Superintendent Brook Price said.
After the recent alleged threat from three district students earlier this month, there have been calls from parents for the vulnerability study to take place immediately.
Price said that’s not recommended practice.
“We got a lot of backlash after last week, asking why we were waiting until next year,” Price said. “They really recommend that you’re going to spend the money, that you want to kind of do it at as normal as possible a time.”
As with many things, plans changed because of the pandemic. In considering it for the past school year the plan was to have a vulnerability study done in September or October, when the school year was well in motion and a routine had been established.
Price said the companies who do the studies generally recommend that it doesn’t take place at either the beginning or ending of a school year, because those are periods with a generally heightened awareness.
The study is also not just a threat assessment, it’s much more comprehensive that just covering single threat incidents.
“An outside group comes through and not only looks at your facilities, they also look at your policies and practices,” Price said. “Does the staff wear their ID badges? Does staff practice engagement? That’s actually one of the number one ways to ensure that intruders … are not in our buildings.”
It will include a walk-through of all the buildings in the district, both during and after school hours. There will also be an intruder assessment, where a plain clothes consultant tries to avoid sign-in procedures and how long it takes for that to be rectified.
Regardless, Price said they wouldn’t have done it in the fall, because schedules across the district were completely different than usual, with completely empty buildings on some days and the building schedules in flux with rule changes coming from the state.
There was no need to cancel the discussed study, because funding never showed up.
“We actually received it a lot later than we normally do, normally we receive it in the fall. We just got the money delivered about three weeks ago. We obviously couldn’t spend money we didn’t have yet. So this year has been a little off,” Price said.
The grant has been repeatedly given to the district under different names and bills. This time was part of the new House Bill 166, signed into law in July. As before, it appropriated funding for school safety initiatives, training, and school climate programs for Ohio public schools, chartered nonpublic schools, and schools operated by county boards of developmental disabilities.
It is determined by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, in consultation with the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Director of Mental Health and Addiction Services. This year schools are eligible to receive a grant of $2,500 or $5.15 per student, whichever amount is greater, which worked out for Perrysburg to be $27,506.
Price said that past similar grants could not be used for tools or construction projects, but have to be used for safety purposes or funding mental health services. Last year it was used for training at the National Youth at Risk Conference. It is mental health training geared for educators who provide mental health services to students.
It was said at the last school board meeting that the study would use the entire grant, but quotes that have come in since show that the studies will not use up all of the grant, ranging in price from $15,000 to $17,000.
The district’s next safety committee meeting is May 11. It will include a discussion of the various companies that provide vulnerability studies.
Use for the balance of the funds will also be discussed, but it is expected to be for more mental health provision training.