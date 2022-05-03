The Bowling Green Memorial Day Committee will be decorating veterans’ graves on May 21 in Memory Gardens Cemetery starting at 10 a.m., and Oak Grove Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Volunteers are needed to assist in placing flags on these graves. Contact David Ridenour at djride@dacor.net to volunteer.
The committee will be resuming the annual Memorial Day Parade this year. It will be held on May 30. The parade will form up at 9:30 a.m. at the Bowling Green Post Office and will step off at 10 a.m.
The parade will end at the Oak Grove Cemetery where the annual Memorial Day Service will be held. The committee is looking for marching units, convertibles, historic military vehicles and groups presenting a patriotic theme. For information or to participate, contact Ridenour at djride@dacor.net or 419-352-5054.”