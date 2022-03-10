PERRYSBURG — Volunteers are needed for the annual spring cleanup of the city parks. The 2022 Great American Cleanup brings volunteers together to help beautify and pick up litter at the city parks.
Volunteers will meet from 9 a.m.-noon. at designated cleanup sites on the following Saturdays:
April 2–Rivercrest (south parking lot) to clean both Rotary Community Park and Rivercrest park
April 9–Municipal Park parking lot off Elm Street
April 16–Eisenhower Park by Mr. Freeze
April 23–Woodlands Park by shelter house
April 30–Orleans Park in big stone parking lot
May 7–Three Meadows Park shelter house
May 14–Hood Park upper parking lot
May 21–Davis Overlook parking lot
May 21–Bicentennial Park parking lot off Mark Lane
Gloves, tools, safety vests and trash bags will be provided. Closed toed shoes are required. Long pants and weather appropriate clothing are encouraged. Volunteers are asked to bring their own water in a refillable bottle.
Contact Judy Hagen at jhagen@ci.perrysburg.oh.us or 419-872-8034 to sign up and for additional details.