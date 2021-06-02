Effective today, BGSU made several changes to current health and safety protocols, following relaxed statewide regulations that encourage businesses and schools to make their own decisions about how to best keep their students, employees and customers safe.
These changes include:
Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear face coverings outdoors while on BGSU campuses.
Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear face coverings indoors, unless they are in a large group setting of 10 or more people and are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others while on BGSU campuses.
Unvaccinated individuals should wear face coverings whenever they are around others on campus, both indoors and outdoors.
“As you interact with others on BGSU campuses, we ask that you be respectful and compassionate to one another, building a community of care,” said BGSU Chief Health Officer Ben Batey. “We encourage you to carry a face covering with you and put it on when interacting with those within 6 feet who choose to wear a face covering. We will continually evaluate our health and safety protocols throughout the summer and communicate important updates and messages with you.”
Based on what is what is known today, BGSU will be maximizing in-person class offerings, events and gatherings for the fall.
“In order to do that, we will need to confidently know the majority of our community is vaccinated,” Batey said. “Not only do vaccines protect you, they also protect those who cannot be vaccinated due to medical reasons.”
BGSU will be using a system called Med+Proctor for individuals to voluntarily submit their completed vaccine status.
“Information will be coming out soon with instructions and incentives for individuals who take the time to provide us with this information demonstrating they have been fully vaccinated.
BGSU will remain flexible as restrictions are lifted, Batey said.
“We will respect the comfort levels of our students, faculty and staff who wish to continue to follow certain health and safety measures, such as wearing a face covering, physical distancing and health checks. As you interact with others on BGSU campuses, we encourage you to be respectful of one another, building a community of care, as we have done this past year. We are looking forward to a more normal campus life and appreciate how far we have come together to reach this moment,” Batey said.
The BGSU COVID-19 Response Hotline is open, with staff available to answer questions regarding COVID-19 and related topics. Call the hotline at 419-372-3000 from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Voicemails are checked on Sundays and holidays. Email questions to health@bgsu.edu.