The City of Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department is seeking youth volunteers to assist with the summer Safety Town programs.
This is an opportunity for youth to gain valuable experience, develop responsibility and leadership skills, and work in a fun environment.
The volunteer opportunities include:
June 13-17, 2-4 p.m. (Advanced Safety Town)
June 20-July 1, 8-10 a.m. (Safety Town)
June 20-July 1, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Safety Town)
Volunteers must be available Monday through Friday for the session they volunteer for and be entering grades seven to 12 in the fall. Ideal applicants must be responsible and enjoy working with young children. Primary duties include helping the Safety Town Director lead youth through the Safety Town curriculum.
If interested, complete the Safety Town Volunteer Application by May 27 at https://bit.ly/3kn17tg.