Wood County Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week this week.
In honor of National Health Center Week the health center dental staff will be attending Bowling Green Farmers Market today. Stop by their table and receive a free gift.
The health department is offering free coronavirus vaccines to those 12 and over at the Bowling Green Farmers Market and the Perrysburg Farmers Market.
The health center offers a variety of services with sliding fee benefits for those who qualify. They offer primary care for all ages, men’s and women’s health, behavioral health including the Medication Assisted Treatment program, on-site pharmacy and dental services.
The team consists of a primary care doctor, a dentist, two nurse practitioners, two registered nurses, a dental hygienist, two dental assistants, a pharmacist, a pharmacy technician, a behavioral health specialist, a peer support specialist, a social worker, an outreach and enrollment specialist and four front desk support staff.
The health center is offering curbside free COVID-19 testing. Call 419-354-9656 for questions or to schedule an appointment. Stay in the vehicle and call the number on the sign. A nurse will come to the vehicle.
For more information visit www.WCHealthCenter.org.