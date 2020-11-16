PERRYSBURG – Gearing up for a holiday like no other, the Town Center at Levis Commons is ready with family-friendly activities all season long.
The Santa House is open for visitors with a few modifications this year. Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome visitors to the Santa House. The line forms in Fountain Plaza on a first come, first serve basis with required social distancing between parties. All who enter must wear facial coverings and occupancy is limited to 6 inside the Santa House. If you cannot wear a mask, once it’s your turn in line, visit with Santa through the picture window, snap a photo, and use the walkie-talkie to share a wish list.
Can’t make it to Levis Commons but still want to visit with Santa? Capture the QR code to be entered to win a personal Zoom with Santa. QR codes can be found at the Santa House, on monitors throughout Levis Commons, and at www.shopleviscommons.com/events.
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the holidays with a Clydesdale-drawn horse and carriage ride throughout Levis Commons. Pre-registration is required, and is only available online. Rides are offered for $10 a carriage, maximum six riders, on Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, 12, 19, and 26. Masks are required, and registered guests can arrive no more than 10 minutes before their scheduled ride. Distancing prompts must be followed.
The 50-foot tree isn’t the only lighted tree in the Town Center this year. On Nov. 21, visitors will experience a Global Village Tree Walk – with 50 live Norway Spruce trees decorated by area businesses and non-profit groups. These live trees will showcase décor from around the world and embrace what makes us different. The Global Village Tree Walk is open for self-guided strolls during regular hours of operation.
These live trees will then be planted in area parks, where the holiday spirit will be growing for years to come. Continuing the Global Village theme, visitors can capture passport stamps and will be entered to win more than $1,100 in gift cards. These passport stamps are virtual – QR codes placed in stores, restaurants, and hotels as well as at the horse and carriage ride area and Santa House. Special 2021 deals and coupons will be offered to those who participate as well. A grand prize $500 gift card will be announced on New Year’s Day.