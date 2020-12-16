Grab your hot cocoa, roast some chestnuts or popcorn, and join us in Chadwick Arboretum, Wooster, for this virtual presentation.
Since COVID-19 has forced us to virtual programming, and the solstice will be soon, and the Solstice Walk is a popular evening event, we are changing it up a little to allow more people the opportunity to learn about the solstice, stars, and the labyrinth at Chadwick Arboretum. At the end of the evening’s program, you will be invited to a special “virtual” walk of the labyrinth.
We begin the program with Ohio State University Associate Professor of Astronomy Jennifer Johnson presenting “When Wanderers Meet: The Great Jupiter-Saturn Connection.” Occasionally, the planets do align. On Monday, the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn will bring them close together in the constellation of Capricorn, their closest approach in our sky since 1623. Johnson will talk about the motions of the planets in our solar system, how we see them on the Earth, and why we sometimes get lucky enough to have two beautiful planets together.
Jim Chatfield, associate professor and Ohio State University Extension Specialist, Horticulture will discuss “Labyrinths, Solstices, and Phenology, Oh My!”
Dan Herms, PhD, former professor and Department of Entomology Chair and currently the vice president of research and development for The Davey Tree Expert Company will also join him to discuss the phenology connection. From Chartres to Chadwick, from Equinox to Solstice, to the phenological link of biology and environment, the “everlasting vision of the ever-changing view” is of great import to lovers of plants and the nurture and enjoyment of nature.
The event is free and open to all who love to learn. Since we normally provide hot cocoa and roasted chestnuts, but cannot this year, we invite you to grab some chestnuts or popcorn and oven-roast them and enjoy with your cup of cocoa during the presentation.
You must register to receive the link to join on Monday at 7 p.m. Virtual doors will open around 6:50.