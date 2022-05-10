Visit BG Ohio is accepting applications for their tourism grant for eligible organizations and events.
There are various grants available for those looking to improve their existing events or bring conventions and meetings to Bowling Green.
The purpose of the grant is to promote eligible tourism activities within the city. The program provides financial support for capital projects, events, and activities that generate publicity and substantially increase travel (overnight stays or day visits) to Bowling Green for recreation or leisure.
Visit BG Ohio Tourism Grants are generated by the city’s share of sales taxes collected on overnight stays within the city (lodging tax). The grant is a reimbursement grant and not designed to cover the cost of a project.
Each application/proposed project will be reviewed individually to determine its potential economic impact on lodging, restaurants, shopping venues, and local attractions.
Funding priorities for the Visit BG Ohio Tourism Grant are capital improvement, sports, conferences, festivals and large events, and arts and culture.
The due date for the application is Sept. 30 and more information can be found at: visitbgohio.org/about/
Visit BG Ohio works to attract visiting patrons to generate economic benefits for the community. They serve as the Information Center for both visitors and residents of Bowling Green. Visit BG Ohio also serves as liaison to plan meetings, conferences, and events for visitors. Travel brochures are available for pick up in their office at the Four Corners Center at 217 S. Church St.