Early season indicators show that coronavirus cuts and “stay at home” orders may be leading to a growth in gardening.
“The trend for gardening is up, even before the virus,” said Perrysburg Black Diamond garden center manager Zach Edwards.
Gene Klotz, owner of Klotz Floral Design and Garden is seeing a trend toward gardening as well.
“When you talk to a lot of the medical people around, many of the symptoms people have are anxiety issues, because they have been cooped up so much,” Klotz said.
He is seeing a jump in sales as the weather has improved.
However, he said the variable weather, with late season snow, affected many planting purchases.
As for trends in specific plants, Klotz said herbs are popular.
A large part of the business at North Branch Nursery in Pemberville is landscaping. Right now, owner Tom Oberhouse said the landscaping is about 50% maintenance, but there is an increasing volume of installation being scheduled.
A large portion of the business is also wholesale plants, and they ship all over the country, with a big percentage going to Michigan.
“Mostly we’re shipping to Ohio at this point,” Oberhouse said. “Early in the year, before a lot of the stay-at-home regulations were put into place, we were shipping to a lot of landscapers in Michigan. In the last month we haven’t been shipping anything to Michigan.”
Unlike Ohio, Michigan has not classified gardening and landscaping businesses as essential.
Oberhouse recommends that customers call in to place retail orders.
“The phone is probably easiest, because usually customers have so many questions that it’s easier to place an order talking to a person,” he said. “We do a lot of phone orders, and deliveries are up over previous years.”
Oberhouse is seeing specific trends toward more fruit trees, as well as blueberries and raspberries.
“Those all seem to be hot, so far,” Oberhouse said.
Black Diamond is planning to limit the number of people allowed inside their store.
“Typically garden centers can draw a pretty big crowd on nice spring days,” Edwards said. “There will be social distancing, to promote as much of a safe environment as possible.”
They have used the early part of the season to build up an inventory of plants, while also building up safety supplies for employees.
“We want to make it worth people’s while to come in,” Edwards said.
He recommends outdoor planting wait until after the season is “technically frost free.” For most of Northwest Ohio that is after May 20. While many like to start planting on Mother’s Day, he recommends that gardeners make sure the plants are protected if there is a call for frost.
Mother’s Day is May 10.
“Especially with the clay soils around here and near the river, some of the cool weather vegetables are popular. Right now we’re not totally frost free, so even a vegetable garden, even that kind of stuff is kind of in Limbo, but we’re starting to get a lot of trees and shrubs in,” Edwards said. “That all ties into vegetables and vegetable gardens, growing your own food. I would say that’s something that in other times of crisis you’ve seen people go towards a trend for people being more self-sufficient and growing their own food.”
Down the road there could also be some plant varieties named after some of the issues related to the coronavirus.
“Over the next six to 12 months you might see something related to the social distancing trend. A lot of the other buzz words related to plants, you might see some naming like that. Roses are famous for that, being named after celebrities,” Edwards said.