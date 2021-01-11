MAUMEE — The Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will be presenting a variety of virtual educational programs to help the community and families impacted by the disease.
These presentations cover a variety of topics and occur at different times during the day and evening via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. They will discuss topics such as what is Alzheimer’s disease, warning signs to look for, how to manage behaviors and to strategize about how to have difficult conversations.
The programs are helpful for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss, their family members who may be concerned and the community member looking for more education.
All programs are free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.
Jan. 19 Dementia Conversations 3 p.m.
Jan. 19 Effective Communication Strategies 4:30 p.m.
Jan. 19 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 6 p.m.
Jan. 20 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 11 a.m.
Jan. 21 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 11:30 a.m.
Jan. 21 Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers Early Stage - Part 3 3:30 p.m.
Jan.22 Effective Communication Strategies 1 p.m.
Jan. 25 Dementia Conversations 11 a.m.
Jan. 25 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s 3 p.m.
Jan. 26 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 27 Healthy Living for Brain and Body 11 a.m.
Jan. 28 Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 Effective Communication Strategies 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia 1 p.m.