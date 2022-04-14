PERRYSBURG — On April 22, Randomosity, a vinyl radio show, is going live for Vinylthon 2022.
From 2-6 p.m., the show that brought vinyl back to the Toledo radio airwaves will be turning back the clock for the nationwide celebration across different college campuses and broadcasting from the campus of Owens Community College on Owens Community College Radio.
The station be playing nothing but vinyl records, both new and old. Exclusive in-studio performances, interviews, and so much more will be taking place.
It’s also on demand on Spotify, IHEARTRADIO, YouTube, Podbean and Audible on Amazon.