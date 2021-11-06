In addition to dental care, area veterans will also be offered vision services in honor of their service.
The Bowling Green Dental Office of Alexis Klassen and Associates DDS is partnering with their neighboring vision clinic, Premier Vision, for their 2nd Annual Veterans Day One Percent Salute event.
The One Percent Salute is inspired by the statistic that 1% of the nation’s total population has served or is serving in a branch of the military.
The two businesses will be offering the veterans who received dental care, a free eye exam and a free pair of glasses.
The businesses will be honoring and serving current and former military veterans on Thursday, for Veterans Day.
Klassen’s office began the annual event last year to give free care at their dental office in Bowling Green to current and former servicemen and women.
Klassen and staff will be volunteering their time and dental services to around 25 Northwest Ohio servicemen and women. They will receive treatment ranging from cleanings to fillings and crowns.
“Our guests will also be receiving gift bags that include special cards from some of the students at local Bowling Green Schools thanking them for their service,” Klassen said. “Two labs that work with both offices have also offered to create crowns, and special lenses free of charge for the patients who need them that day.”
Klassen, a U.S. Navy commander, is currently in the U.S. Navy Reserves where she has served for 13 years. Prior to the reserves, she served five years of active duty in the Navy.