Tricia Hornyak, who works as an admissions coordinator at Penta Career Center, looks on after Edward Hughes administered her final round of COVID-19 vaccine last week at Penta. The coronavirus vaccine will be available to anyone in Ohio 16 years and older by the end of the month, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. Beginning Friday, people 40 and older and those suffering from heart disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity will be eligible. All those over the age of 16 will be eligible beginning March 29.

