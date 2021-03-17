Tricia Hornyak, who works as an admissions coordinator at Penta Career Center, looks on after Edward Hughes administered her final round of COVID-19 vaccine last week at Penta. The coronavirus vaccine will be available to anyone in Ohio 16 years and older by the end of the month, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday. Beginning Friday, people 40 and older and those suffering from heart disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and obesity will be eligible. All those over the age of 16 will be eligible beginning March 29.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Perrysburg school board disciplines member
- Updated: BG board rescinds vote to return to full-time in-person classes
- Perrysburg Kroger robbed, suspect sought
- BGSU student arrested for trespass, falsification
- NB residents arrested for obstructing official business
- New senior center shines: $7.1 million facility ready to open
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.