Bowling Green State University COVID-19 mandates were discussed during a town hall on Friday.
Ben Batey, BGSU chief health officer, addressed the continued pursuit of vaccination compliance at the university. Vaccination mandate deadlines passed in November for both exemption applications and uploading of proof of vaccination for both students and employees.
“Ultimately, for anyone who is non-compliant in spring semester, we will do some surveillance testing, PCR surveillance testing,” Batey said, referring to the type of sample testing that will be used. “That’s a more effective strategy for surveillance testing. The rapid tests we use are not really designed for surveillance testing. They are designed for symptomatic individuals, or individuals who have had a recent exposure.”
The university will be using an outside company for the tests.
As of Wednesday, the university has granted approximately 2,500 student exemptions, or 14.5% of main campus students. There are also 74.5% vaccinated, for a compliance total of 89%.
The rates among students living in the residence halls are higher, with 81.5% vaccinated and 13.3% having exemptions, for a total compliance of 94.7%.
BGSU faculty and staff are 90.6% vaccinated, with 6.3% having exemptions and a total compliance of 96.9%.
Batey said the goal behind having the mandate was to “move the dial,” especially among the student population and he was satisfied with results. Among 20- to 29-year-olds, the vaccination rate in Ohio is reported to be 52.3%.
He said that there are an estimated 1,200 students that are considered non-compliant, with only 160 in the residence halls to be non-compliant. He expects them to be compliant before spring. They are down to approximately 70 faculty or staff that are non-compliant.
With non-compliant individuals, he added that “We’re not going to stop…We’re going to continue to be annoying these individuals.”
It was noted that both the number of students and staff fluctuate, with new people coming in and some leaving.
“For individuals who are unvaccinated and have an exemption, the state has been clear to us that they don’t want us singling those individuals out for surveillance testing. Their belief is that, in looking at this new variant, if you’re going to do that sort of surveillance testing it should be across the board, for your entire population. Again, I don’t think we will have access to resources,” Batey added.
Testing services are allocated by the state.
Batey said he is expecting the university COVID testing resources to be stretched thin and will be unable to test the entire population. He expressed frustration at a general lack of U.S. investment in testing, compared to other countries.
He also addressed the concept of shutting down, because Cornell University closed for in-person activities during their finals week, last week.
Batey said that the in-person shutdown and move to remote work at Cornell was called for because of 700 COVID cases reported in three days. He also noted that they did not have any hospitalizations and attributed the mild nature of the cases to their 98% vaccination rate.
Batey recommended being nimble, flexible and adaptable, stressing the use of masks, social distancing and various types of hybrid and virtual options available to the school.
“Entirely closing down doesn’t benefit us if the community doesn’t go into full lockdown as well. If bars and restaurants are still open, and sporting events and other locations and concert venues are still open, the spread is going to occur within our community,” Batey said.
The university is planning to do booster clinics in the spring, but is following Centers for Disease Control standards for what is considered fully vaccinated, which does not include a booster shot.
Several questions were asked by faculty during the dual virtual and in-person meeting, but names were not provided.
One professor was concerned about how she is supposed to keep other students safe during her face-to-face courses, if she did not know which students might not be vaccinated.
Citing possible violation of privacy laws, Batey said,“I don’t believe we will be releasing individual information to faculty on that.”