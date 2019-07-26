Vacation Bible School to ‘Roar’

“The Mane Event” will be held for the First United Methodist Church Vacation Bible School in Bowling Green.
Using the “Roar” theme where “Life is wild and God is good,” it will be held Aug. 5-8 starting each day at 6 p.m.
Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 8:47 am
Posted in Community, Religion on Friday, July 26, 2019 8:47 am.
