TOLEDO — The University of Toledo is making changes to its tuition structure to better attract high-performing students outside of Ohio to come to campus.
The Ohio Department of Higher Education recently approved UT’s request to reduce the out-of-state surcharge to $100 per semester for the 2022-23 academic year. The UT Board of Trustees approved the change at its February meeting.
“As part of our strategic efforts to grow enrollment and provide opportunities for more students to receive an amazing UToledo education, we need to increase our efforts to recruit students from outside our northwest Ohio region while continuing to be a school of choice for our neighbors in our community,” said Dave Meredith, vice president for enrollment management. “Reducing the out-of-state surcharge both reduces a financial barrier to enrollment and also improves the transparency of the cost and value of a UToledo degree.”
Students who are not residents of Ohio pay approximately $9,360 more per academic year to attend UToledo than in-state students. Currently, students with a GPA of 3.0 or higher receive an $8,000 discount, bringing the total out-of-pocket expense to $1,360.
This new program pilot for the upcoming year will charge a flat $100 surcharge per semester for qualifying out-of-state students directly from high school who enroll for the first time in fall 2022 with a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school.
UT will evaluate the pilot program in the upcoming academic year and if successful intends to seek approval from the state to continue the reduced fee moving forward.