With Ohio’s recent announcement that all individuals over 16 will be eligible for a coronavirus vaccine, the University of Toledo is actively preparing for more traditional summer and fall terms later this year. In-person activities are resuming based on the current guidance of state and local health officials. On-campus housing is expected to return to a more normal occupancy while still observing recommended health and safety measures.
The university expects to return to a traditional academic course schedule this summer and fall, offering most courses in-person in the fall. U will continue to offer a variety of course modalities including online and hybrid courses.
“I can’t thank our campus community enough for their commitment to our Rocket Prevention Principles throughout the pandemic. We have successfully navigated this public health crisis keeping our campus safe without sacrificing our high academic standards or commitment to student success,” said President Gregory Postel.
Many campus activities have already restarted within the public health guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ohio Department of Health and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. Outdoor activities such as the weekly Music on the Mall and the Big Event will occur this spring, as well as Songfest, which will be held with asocial distancing.
In early March, the university also announced plans to hold in-person spring commencement ceremonies following revised guidance from the state of Ohio allowing outdoor events. Plans are also underway for fall including in-person activities such as new student convocation and welcome week.