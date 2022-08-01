TOLEDO — The University of Toledo’s participation in the national Student Experience Project has helped faculty revamp how they engage with students to enhance student support, retention and success, particularly for first-generation and underserved students.

The method built at UT now serves as a national model for how to do what are called Communities of Practice, which is transforming how faculty teach. Participating instructors at UT, who total 142 since 2020 and includes faculty, lecturers and graduate students, are called Equity Champions.

