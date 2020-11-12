Ryan Myers has been selected to fill the vacant seat on the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
The board, during a special meeting Thursday, voted 4-0 in favor of Myers.
The district had received six applicants for the spot left vacant with the resignation of Bill Clifford.
All six applicants were qualified, said board member Norm Geer.
The board met Monday in executive session to interview all six applicants.
“These six applicants are pretty special. Any one of them would be a valuable addition to the board,” Geer said.
Those who applied included Ben Otley, Tara Loar, Peggy Thompson, Myers, Steven Goyer and Richard Strow.
Thompson, Myers and Strow all were unsuccessful in their bid for a seat on the board during the November candidates’ race.
“All of them showed a desire and a commitment to help the students,” Geer said.
Of that group, Myers was impressive in terms of his qualifications and experience in education, he said.
In an interview, Myers said his interest in applying comes from his experience and love of educational leadership.
“My entire goal right now is to help the district in any way I can,” he said. “I love Bowling Green and thought I could add some value to the board.”
Myers has spent 21 years in education and 16 of those in special education administration. The last seven years have been spent supervising the special education programs at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg.
He has principal and superintendent licensures.
“He has committed his professional life to education,” Geer said.
Myers moved to Bowling Green in 2013 and has two children at Kenwood Elementary.
In his letter of interest, Myers said he sees three important issues facing the district: educating students during a global pandemic, the deteriorating and outdated school buildings, and healing the divide in the district.
Myers said there are things that are bothering him, particularly the district’s relationship with the community and the polarization around recent decisions.
“That bothers me as a parent and community member,” he said.
He said he is not so fixed on his own personal views he won’t listen to those who are unhappy, and wants to serve as the bridge that will help the community and the district heal their relationship.
In October, he was in favor of starting school face to face, even if it meant a hybrid schedule. But he said he continues to evaluate as data changes.
Penta started with students in the classroom four days a week and changed to a hybrid model Tuesday as the number of students and staff in isolation and quarantine has risen.
Penta administrators, he added, also are worried about the holidays and what that will mean for positive cases.
“I can’t be so fixed on my position it doesn’t change as data changes,” Myers said.
“My ultimate goal is to get back to face-to-face learning,” he said, adding that she will not ignore health concerns.
He will be sworn in during Tuesday’s regular board meeting and will complete Clifford’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2021.
He said he anticipates running in 2021 for a full term on the board.
Clifford announced last month his departure would be effective Nov. 1.