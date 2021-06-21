PERRYSBURG — Anger echoed between opponents and supporters of the Perrysburg Schools CQ CommUNITY, a voluntary district employee group dedicated to fostering cultural competency, at Monday’s board of education meeting.
The board voted to review the organization’s website. Superintendent Tom Hosler said the school district will not adopt Critical Race Theory.
The meeting was periodically disrupted by shouting, cheering and clapping. There were police outside the Commodore Building, which had more than 150 people.
The review is based on the belief from opponents of CQ that some of the concepts it is based on are Critical Race Theory and that it is being taught at Perrysburg schools. The vote on a motion to proceed with the review of the website passed with one board member, Gretchen Downs, against it.
“Because we are, in our school district, 80% Caucasian, do we not owe it to ourselves to understand the 20%?” Downs said prior to the vote.
Hosler addressed Critical Race Theory at Perrysburg schools, which he had also addressed the same way at the previous board meeting.
“There has been a great deal of attention focused recently on Critical Race Theory across the country, across the state and most recently in our community,” Hosler said. “ Because of this attention, it is important to know what is happening in our schools.
“The Perrysburg Board of Education has not and will not be voting to adopt Critical Race Theory. …The school district has not approved nor is it planning to adopt a Critical Race Theory curriculum,” he said.
He said that Perrysburg schools teaches the approved Ohio standards in its curriculum.
The CQ is then to help teachers learn to teach the Ohio standards, built around cultural competence, which Hosler defined as “the ability to successfully teach students who come from cultures and backgrounds other than your own.”
The motion to review CQ had been brought up by board member Sue Larimer.
“There are so many thoughts racing through my head, including positive features, to the good, the bad and the ugly. We want to get past the bad and the ugly part, and make sure we’re doing just the good part,” Larimer said. “But as it was pointed out to me, there’s some ugliness on the site.”
Part of the review would include a group made up of both CQ members, teachers, board members and members of the general Perrysburg community.
Controversy in the district began with debate over hiring a new assistant director of student services and well-being, who would implement and maintain 504 services as well as “assist with the programming, funding and supports for ESL, migrant, homeless, foster and at-risk students.”
Opponents to the position linked it with Critical Race Theory.
The board expanded speaking limits to three minutes for the 28 members of the public who wanted to make comments on Monday, and 25 spoke. The meeting was almost six hours long.
Ciera Ford, who works as a counselor in social justice, gave the perspective of a black woman living in a mixed-race household in Perrysburg.
“When I meet a kid of color, every single time I hear the same thing. They will tell me about their experience with whatever team they were on, but they will also tell me about whatever racist incident has happened to them,” Ford said. “Black, brown, whatever. Every single one, and that’s hard.”
While racial issues were stressed as part of what CQ covers, several speakers also brought up the other groups with issues addressed by CQ, like LGBTQ and disability.
“Culture isn’t just race,“ said Charlotte Keller, a 2021 Perrysburg High School graduate who worked with CQ. “We’re not the most diverse place, but we’ve got it with people here, and it’s awesome. But we have to make sure we’re taking care of those people too. The uncomfortable conversations are especially uncomfortable when the people you are talking about are marginalized.”
Lori Roberts spoke in favor of the work done by CQ for the disabled.
In addition to speaking on race based issues, she spoke about the way her son, who is on an Individualized Educational Plan with the district, has helped to change people’s views of the disabled.
She said that people with autism did not attend Perrysburg schools when her son started kindergarten 15 years ago.
“The word retarded was used without any consideration. Today, hearing that word sends chills down my spine, and I hope it does to you as well. We have worked hard, over the last 17 years, to change the culture of Perrysburg Schools, with the idea that inclusion matters,” Roberts said.
David Olin, who opposes the work of CQ and equated it with Critical Race Theory, also received applause.
“It’s a disservice to this community and to students to put such focus on racism and cultures. It’s about students as individuals. It feels as if we’re putting education on the back burner for inclusivity and trying to please every single person,” Olin said. “I reject any example to treat somebody differently. It’s not your job to address cultural issues or teach morals. The hearts and minds of others are not your responsibility. You have no right to teach a person beliefs derived from CRT.”