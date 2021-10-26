posted
A mask mandate has been dropped at Perrysburg Schools, Otsego Local Schools, Lake Local Schools and Penta Career Center, effective Wednesday.
The Rossford board of education will meet Wednesday to discuss mask guidelines.
Eastwood, Elmwood and North Baltimore have been mask-free since the start of the school year.
Bowling Green City Schools officials did not immediately respond for comment.
The Ohio Department of Health on Monday issued revised recommendations that allow K-12 students and staff who are exposed to coronavirus in school settings to use a combination of masks and testing to remain in school and continue to participate in extracurricular activities as long as they do not develop symptoms.
“In-person education is essential for the developmental and social support our students need. Our teachers, administrators and staff have worked tirelessly this year to keep kids safe, engaged and in the classroom, and these guidelines will increase opportunities for children to remain in school,” said Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison in a Tuesday news release.
The revised guidance was informed by a growing body of national evidence that indicates that wearing masks and testing of exposed students can help limit the spread of COVID-19 when used in combination, Robison said.
Data show that wearing masks in schools and in other public settings is an effective strategy for reducing transmission of COVID. Individuals can maximize their protection by wearing a mask at all times, even if they are not aware they have been exposed.
“Wearing masks indoors is important, not just for students and staff exposed in school, but for all of us as long as case levels remain high in our community,” Robison said.
The risk of spread can be further reduced by continuing to follow other measures, including maintaining as much distance as possible, staying home when sick and testing for anyone who could have COVID-19.
“Vaccination against COVID remains the best way to protect students and staff while limiting the impacts of the disease within the community,” Robison said. “Currently, individuals 12 years old and older are eligible to be vaccinated, and children ages 5 to 11 maysoon be eligible as well.”
Parents who wish to keep their children at home following an exposure may do so. The updated guidelines do not apply to household exposures or other exposures that occur outside of the school setting or school-related activities.
In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler said face coverings will be strongly recommended.
“We have been tracking pretty closely to what the Wood County Health Department has been recommending and following their lead when it comes to quarantine guidelines,” Hosler said.
Changes in the guidelines, combined with a decline in community spread over the past two weeks, have led to the policy revision to strongly recommending facial coverings for all students, employees and visitors indoors on school property.
“If we begin to see spread of COVID-19 within the schools, we will revisit these recommendations,” Hosler said.
“Our goal has always been to take steps to keep students in the classroom. The way the quarantine guidelines were set up, the best thing we could do was to mask our students, and that has served us pretty well as we have made that transition. Now there is another way to keep students in school,” Hosler said. “A couple weeks ago we were at 30 students with COVID and last week, (Oct. 18-24), we were at 13. So we are hoping that number continues to fall.”
Penta also is dropping its mask mandate.
“As a result of the changes in quarantine requirements from ODH, Penta Career Center will move our safety protocols from ‘masks required’ to ‘masks encouraged’ for all students, staff and guests starting Wednesday,” Superintendent Edward Ewers said in a letter sent Tuesday.
Penta had started the year with not requiring masks but changed that after three weeks when the number of students out due to contact spiked.
Rossford’s board of education will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. to discuss the new quarantine guidelines and the district’s mask policy, said Superintendent Dan Creps.
“In Rossford, we just felt it would be important for the board to convene and have a discussion and formulate a plan,” he said. “We are in a currently in a mask-required environment. Whether we remain with the requirement or follow the newly-released guidelines will be at the discretion of the board.”
The meeting will be held in the board office on the main campus.
Lake is recommending masks, but they are not required as of Wednesday, said Superintendent Jim Witt in a Tuesday email to the community.
Otsego Local Schools is also dropping its mask mandate, according to Superintendent Adam Koch.
Koch said masks will be optional but recommended.
“We continue to stress the importance of communication, patience and flexibility as we navigate through this pandemic,” Koch said in a email to parents.
“These changes do not mean the pandemic is over. We are still required by law to contact trace and quarantine students based on this guidance and will need your collaboration throughout this process,” Koch said.
This change does not impact the federal policy that still requires face coverings for all while on school district transportation.
Details provided by the Ohio Department of Health:
Mask to Stay/Test to Play Option
Quarantining students at home who have been exposed to COVID-19 in a school environment has the unintended consequence of reducing in-school learning and can be an added strain on parents, schools, and local health departments (LHDs). While vaccination and mask usage are critical components to ensuring a safe school environment, we offer an in-school alternative to quarantining students and school staff at home who have been exposed to COVID-19 in a school environment to support in-school learning and reduce the strain.
This recommendation is informed by a growing body of national experience, a pilot program in Warren County, and experience shared by other LHDs that points toward a low number of individuals with direct contact to a COVID-19 positive individual within a school setting who convert to positive cases. Based on this information and the success of the Warren County pilot program, we recommend the following for K-12 students and staff exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting.
Eligibility to participate in mask to stay/test to play is contingent on the exposure being in the school setting or school-related activities. This does not apply to household exposures or exposures outside of the school setting or school-related activities.
Mask to Stay
Direct contacts, regardless of vaccination or masking status, may remain in the classroom environment if they do the following:
• Wear a mask for 14 days after their last date of exposure.
• Self-monitor, or parent-monitor, for symptoms of COVID-19 (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html).
• Isolate and get tested if they start to experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 (regardless of level of severity).
• Consistent with guidance for others quarantining in lower-risk environments, students and staff may discontinue these quarantine procedures after seven days if they test negative for COVID between days 5-7 and remain symptom-free.
Direct contacts for COVID-19 are those individuals who are identified as being directly exposed to COVID-19 by the positive case. Remember, COVID-19 is a respiratory virus and does not require physical contact to spread. It is spread through sneezing, coughing, talking, and breathing. These factors should be considered when determining level of exposure and direct contacts. Best practice for distancing is 3 ft with everyone masked, 6 ft if the individual is not masked.
Parents and students are responsible for symptom monitoring; however, if nurses/school staff see a child exhibiting symptoms they should act accordingly.
Test to Play
Asymptomatic contacts may continue to participate in extracurricular activities if they do the following:
• Wear a mask when able. (This includes: transportation; locker rooms; sitting/standing on the sidelines; pre-practice/event; post-practice/event; and anytime the mask will not interfere with breathing, the activity, or create a safety hazard.)
• Test on initial notification of exposure to COVID-19. [If they are negative at this time, they may return to play.]
• Test again on days 5-7. If they are negative at this time, they will test out of quarantine.
The tests referenced above are SARS-CoV-2 viral (PCR or antigen) tests. They should be proctored/observed by a trained professional and cannot be an over the counter, at-home test that was self-administered without a proctor.