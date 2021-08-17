Students in Bowling Green City Schools elementaries will have to mask up this coming academic year.
The board of education voted unanimously Tuesday to require masks for students under the age of 12.
Masks will be optional for all other students in the middle school and high school, whether they are vaccinated or not.
“I think we have the ability to require masks in our K-5 buildings," said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
The board gave Scruci authority to switch the mandate without its approval.
The board spent most of its 60-minute meeting discussing the mask policy for the coming school year.
“It was stressed over and over again … the goal amongst all the districts was to keep our kids in school all year long with minimal disruption to their education,” Scruci said.
Classes start in Bowling Green Aug. 25.
“My recommendation at this time, based on numbers we see today … my recommendation is that we require masks for anyone under the age of 12, our K-5 population,” Scruci said.
Masks will be optional at the secondary level.
“If the numbers continue to grow or we see a trend in our community, this may be taken out of our hands,” he said.
Children under the age of 12 do not yet qualify for a vaccination, which led to the decision to require the younger students mask up.
That makes them vulnerable, Scruci said.
Board member Tracy Hovest said she hates that everybody is pushing this issue onto schools to decide. All they are doing is recommending, she said about county and national leaders.
“None of them will come out and do it themselves,” she said. “I hate the hypocrisy that is knee deep.
“I hate that the burden of this pandemic falls on the backs on our kids. It’s not their job to save this community.”
Hovest said she has struggled with this decision because she wants to protect kids.
When Hovest paused before voting yes, she said she wanted to vote no and an audience member yelled that that is what she should do.
She explained after the meeting it was important for a decision like this to have solidarity among board members.
“I expressed my opinion but it’s really not about me,” Hovest said.
Community member Tim Stechschulte said he has no children in the district, but is still concerned about their health.
“Don’t take my word for it. I want someone to check it out,” he said about the research he presented that showed masks do more harm than good.
“It’s all about science,” Stechschulte said. “Masks don’t work.”
He quoted the FDA, the CDC, the U.S. surgeon general and Dr. Anthony Fauci as all saying students don’t need masks.
Paul Tyson said he has a child in elementary and high school.
“Masks catch bacteria. We’re better at fighting viruses than bacteria,” he said.
He presented a 4-inch think collection of papers to the board containing research that says masks don’t work.
Scruci reviewed the guidelines for quarantines as released Monday by the Wood County Health Department.
The layers of protection will only work if followed collectively, he said.
Those layers include masking of all students and staff, maintaining at least 3 feet – measured nose to nose – between desks, and documenting COVID-19 prevention policies.
Maintaining 6 feet in the common areas, staying home if sick, identifying people who are exposed to COVID, reminding students to wash their hands and cover their nose or mouth when they sneeze or cough also will play a part in keeping students and staff safe, he said.
Windows will be kept open for ventilation and box fans will continue to be used while the buildings will be cleaned and sanitized daily.
“If our main goal is to keep kids in school, these are the layers we would need to keep in place …” Scruci said. “The layers are there for a reason and that will help make a successful school year.”
Scruci sent out a letter last week saying masks would be optional when school started.
He got both positive and negative feedback, he said.
“We still have to follow the recommendation of our health experts and what they are saying,” Scruci said.
He said county superintendents started the summer with a unified front that masks would be optional.
“The likelihood of us staying on the same page is slim,” Scruci said.
Most county schools will start the year making masks optional.
“This has been difficult and it certainly was no picnic last year deciding what was best,” Scruci said.
He compared wearing masks to wearing a seatbelt.
“Seatbelts don’t guarantee we’re not going to die, but they increase our chances to live,” he said.
“I absolutely hate these things,” said board member Ryan Myers while pushing his mask away. “But I absolutely hated our students being out of school last year.”
Before the decision was made, he said he was going to send his two children, both under the age of 12, to school wearing masks.
“As much as I hate these things, I have to do my part to keep our kids in school," Myers said.
“It’s time that we allow the kids who have been vaccinated to go into our middle and our high schools, but these kids (under 12) have not had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” said board member Ginny Stewart.
“I would never tell anyone they should be vaccinated,” she continued, “but until these kids have the opportunity to choose … I want our kids in school.”
Stewart said she agreed with Scruci’ s comment that he will follow the virus numbers posted by the health department.
“If things get better, we can pivot,” Stewart said.
When Scruci wrote his initial letter about no masks, it made sense and within two weeks it had turned around, she said.
In his report, board President Norm Geer talked about keeping the community safe.
“Masking is important but so is the vaccine. We need to recognize that people have the right to not be vaccinated and this is something that we should not impose on anyone but we can make a simple request,” he said.
“If you are unvaccinated but eligible, it is your personal choice, but please reconsider your reasons and how much that simple act will mean to Bowling Green City Schools and the community,” Geer said.
“Each new vaccination is one step closer to the Bowling Green community returning to normal,” he said.
“This is a community effort,” Geer said. “Figuring out the best way to keep our kids safe and keep our schools open is a priority.”
“Having a successful year means keeping kids in school and keep them as healthy as possible,” Scruci said.