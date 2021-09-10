Bowling Green City Schools students were evacuated Friday afternoon because of a bomb threat.
According to an email sent to parents, Superintendent Francis Scruci said that the person who made the threat has been identified and charges are pending.
The Bowling Green Police Division also confirmed that there was no credible threat, Scruci said.
All after-school activities will resume as scheduled.
“We want to thank you for your support and understanding and certainly we are grateful that no harm was done to our students, staff, or schools,” Scruci said.
The BGPD released a statement:
At 12:37 p.m. the Bowling Green Police Division responded to the Bowling Green High School regarding a threat. Officers located and identified the caller at his residence. Detectives were able to determine there was no credible threat. The investigation is still ongoing and charges are pending.
On Friday at 12:27 p.m., High School Principal Dan Black received a voicemail in his office from an unknown caller.
A message was left, saying, “There is something in one of your school buildings that is going to go boom boom. You better get before it goes boom boom. Bye Boo.”
Emergency evacuation of all students started immediately.
Students who ride the bus were transported beginning with high school and middle school to ensure that older siblings can be home before younger siblings are dropped off. Once secondary students were delivered by bus, the buses returned to pick up the elementary students.
Students were in a safe location at each of the buildings, outside of the building. Bowling Green has a high school, middle school and three elementaries.
Parents were also able to come to the schools to pick up their student by car at their discretion.