Eleven of the 12 petitions for the annexation from Bowling Green City Schools have been certified.
Terry Burton, co-director of the Wood County Board of Elections, said Thursday one petition from Plain Township to Elmwood Local Schools was lacking one signature.
That petition was turned in by Scott Apple. There is one eligible voter and one valid signature needed. Two invalid signatures were turned in, Burton said.
The certified petitions have been returned to the school district.
“We have returned them with the signatures checked,” Burton said.
The school board is expected to make its decision at the April 21 meeting to accept the petitions.
“We’re still going to comply with the law,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci. ” If the law says we have to do it, we’ll do it.”
On March 19, the board of education approved sending the petitions to the board of elections to be certified.
The board has until May 6 to approve the petitions and send them back to the elections board for the Aug. 4 election.
Burton said that his staff spent time checking each plot of land on each petition and tracking down eligible voters by address.
First, he checked with the Wood County Prosecutors Office asking how to check the petition and who qualified and who didn’t.
“This is only the second time stateside anyone has handled this,” Burton said.
Stark County has one community wanting to leave the home district. That was set to be voted on in the March 17 primary, which has been extended to April 28.
The board of elections had to pull individual territory groups, and the total number of voters in each is small, Burton said.
“Our job is to identify what voters are eligible and how many signatures are needed,” he said. “Just like with all petitions, we’ve returned them to the school district certifying how many are valid.”
It is now up to the school board to determine whether they will return the petitions to his office for the Aug. 4 election, he said.
Each petition needed signatures of at least 10% of those residents who voted in the November 2019 general election.
The job was “extremely tedious because we were dealing parcel by parcel,” Burton said.
Of the 11 petitions that were certified, nine needed fewer than 10 valid signatures. Of all the petitions, 66 valid signatures were needed and 171 were turned in.
The school district has 25,011 registered voters, Burton said.
“We feel pretty good about our numbers,” he said. “If is it certified to the ballot, we’re going to go back through those maps one more time to certify those voters.”
Getting the precincts set up to handle each area will be a challenge.
“It will be complex for the voters … each (petition) represents a different set of voters.”
The vote will require subsets within precincts that don’t currently exist and will need to be created.
Only the registered voters in the territories who filed will have the option of voting on their respective transfer issue. Other residents affected by the move – including residents in the school district losing the territory and residents in the school district gaining the territory – do not have a say in the decision.
“So we can get the right voters in the right areas voting on the right things,” Burton said.
The 11 remaining territories petitioning for annexation are seeking to transfer to five school districts: Otsego Local Schools, two; Elmwood Local Schools, three; Patrick Henry Local Schools, three; McComb Local Schools, one; and Eastwood Local Schools, two.
The petitioners’ district and the new district must be contiguous.
The new law was added to the biennium budget allows residents in certain townships to transfer to an adjoining school district if enough voters pass the measure on an election ballot.
The new statute provides that those electors may petition for a transfer of school district territory to another school district to which the territory is adjoining.
For instance, Jackson Township is split between McComb and Bowling Green school districts.
If the majority of voters in each territory approves, the township trustees may then negotiate a formal agreement with the board of education in the district to which the territories will be transferred.
What is unclear, however, is where the new district must take these territories.