For the first time in nearly 30 years, Bowling Green State University will host the American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State conference June 11-17, 2023.
At the conference, high school juniors serving as delegates learn about city, county and state government.
Last held at BGSU in 1997, Buckeye Girls State is a week-long residential program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio designed to educate students on the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of good citizenship. The program takes a non-partisan, non-political approach to teaching the principles of American government.
Gwen Schroeder-Zulch of Jerry City is the American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State director. She said she played a role in getting the program to BGSU, but abstained from the actual vote.
“I think it will be a good move for our program,” she said. “We are so excited to come back to Bowling Green.”
She cited exceptional cooperation from Michael Brown, manager of guest relations at BGSU, and Patrick Nelson, director of the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, who “bent over backwards” throughout negotiations.
“It wasn’t a hard decision, it was an easy decision,” she said. “They got us to where we needed to be. The end result was the price.”
She also had conversations with BGSU President Rodney Rogers.
“We are so pleased to welcome Buckeye Girls State back to Bowling Green State University for their weeklong program to educate and engage Ohio’s high schoolers,” Rogers said in a statement. “We are grateful for the American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio and for their belief in our partnership. As a public university for the public good, we remain committed to the important work to ensure this next generation is prepared to civically lead Ohio and beyond.”
Jane Ridenour is a public relations staff member for Buckeye Girls State. She is also first vice president, Department of Ohio American Legion Auxiliary, and a member of Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 Auxiliary.
“I’m excited. I think the university offers a good location for it,” Ridenour said, adding that it will also allow BGSU to showcase its campus and attract future students.
Schroeder-Zulch said a larger campus should draw more delegates.
“Hopefully moving it to another location, we’ll be able to increase our participation,” she said.
It’s been lagging in recent years. At one time there were 800 Buckeye Girls State participants; that number is around 500 now.
Wood County used to send 80 girls, but that has been significantly lower. There were fewer than two dozen girls who were featured in a Sentinel-Tribune article about this year’s event.
Becky Dippman, president of Troy-Webster American Legion Post 240 Auxiliary in Luckey, said she doubts that the post will sponsor more than the three girls they already do, even though Buckeye Girls State will be in their backyard.
They stick to a budget, which is $350 for each girl, she said.
The legion members host an event for all of the participants to share their experiences.
“Our boys staters and girls staters, we have a potluck in July and they come and speak about their week,” Dippman said. “It seems they all have a very good time and enjoy it.”
Participation looks good on the resume, she added.
“They also mention there’s a lot that goes on with the government that they don’t realize,” Dippman said.
As one of the largest Girls States in the country, American Legion Auxiliary Buckeye Girls State hosts roughly 500 high school delegates and staff members each year. Attendees are chosen through a selection and interview process held by American Legion Auxiliary Units in communities across Ohio.
Buckeye Girls State was held this year at University of Mount Union in Alliance.
BGSU was the longtime home to Buckeye Boys State until 2017 when it went to Miami University. Buckeye Boys State had been hosted at BGSU for 39 years.