Bowling Green City Schools students, who have not had face-to-face classes since March, will return to in-person classes, possibly as early as Feb. 16.
The board of education voted unanimously to approve a start plan at Thursday’s special meeting.
County schools have been told they will receive a vaccine on one of three Fridays in February.
If Bowling Green staff receive a vaccine on Feb. 12, they will return the week of Feb. 16 in a hybrid model.
If the vaccine is Feb. 19, then students will return the week of Feb. 22.
“At this point we have no idea which day in February, but we are hopeful that it will be sooner than later,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
He said it has been confirmed that Wood County will not be in week one of the statewide school vaccinations, which start next week.
If no vaccines end up being available, students will still return the week of March 1, to adhere to the edict by Gov. Mike DeWine that schools need to be back in person by then in order for staff to qualify to get the vaccine.
A vaccine date for all Wood County public teachers is expected to be announced Friday.
“We’re going to take the governor on his word that tomorrow we should know,” Scruci said about when the vaccines will become available.
“I like to believe the governor with what he said earlier this week … his goal was to try to get vaccines to the districts who have been remote as quickly as possible,” Scruci said.
“Regardless, we are at the mercy of the allocation team in Ohio,” he said.
Once students return to the classroom, they will be divided into A and B groups at all grade levels.
Group A will attend in person Tuesdays and Wednesdays while Group B attends Thursdays and Fridays.
Mondays will be a virtual learning school day.
“I was very happy with the board’s decision tonight, and it looks like we have a plan,” said Jessica Swaisgood, who coordinated the parent-led BG VOICE in an effort to get students back into the classroom. Bowling Green students have been learning remotely since March.
“We know that our kids are a least going to be part time in school,” she said. “Overall, I think tonight was a great success.”
Vaccines that are reserved for school personnel will be distributed at three sites in the county.
Penta Career Center will get 850 doses to serve school employees in Eastwood, Northwood, Lake and Rossford as well as its own staff.
Bowling Green will serve Elmwood, North Baltimore, Otsego and its own staff with 995 doses.
Perrysburg would serve its own employees plus Wood Lane School, Bowling Green Christian Academy, Montessori School of Bowling Green, and All Saints, St. Aloysius, St. Louis and St. Rose catholic schools. That site will get between 1,000 and 1,100 doses.
The same sites would also distribute the second dose.
Scruci said Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison visited the middle school Sunday and is confident they will be able to process 1,000 doses in five hours with 20 vaccinators.
The Bowling Green Education Association sent a survey to 205 members to get feedback on the return to in-person teaching.
Of the 168 who responded, 72% said they would prefer to have one or more vaccinations in order to feel safe before returning to the classroom. Two-thirds of those would like a second shot or herd immunity before the students return to school, said Kisha Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Kenwood Elementary,
“We felt 72% was a very significant number of our staff that are adamant that they want at least one dose of the vaccine before they feel comfortable having students return to the school,” Nichols said.
Scruci said the message since last spring has been students will return to school once it is safe or staff are comfortable with the vaccine.
“We wanted to get back, but we wanted to get back when it was safe for students, staff and families,” he said after the meeting.
Nichols and Bob Marzola, who teaches fifth grade at Conneaut Elementary, attended the virtual board meeting to share the results of the survey, which was conducted from Jan. 21-25.
Once a vaccination is received, the majority of teachers think having grades PK-12 in a hybrid setting would be the safest option.
Twenty-six% of those who responded are comfortable with an all-in model, which is a very similar number to those who don’t believe a vaccine is needed before a return to school.
Eighty-three percent said they had enough space in their classroom to socially distance 6 feet with the hybrid model, Marzola said.
“That does still leave about 16% of our staff that do not have enough room to meet the 6 feet social distance recommendation,” he said.
Those classes include band, choir or specialists who are in rooms not designed to be classrooms, Nichols said.
Fifty-two percent would not have the space to social distance 3 feet if all students returned at once.
“It’s nice to have a finger on the pulse of where the membership was,” he said. “This was a great opportunity for us to know as a whole how the membership was feeling.”
The board of education decided in July to start the 2020-21 school year online after being forced to go to remote learning in March.
Classes started Sept. 8.
In November, when the board was considering returning students to the classroom, Wood County went to red or level 3 in the state advisory system. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread of the coronavirus.
The county remained in level 3 when the board discussed in December returning to the classroom in January.
“Just because our kids are back in school doesn’t mean our concerns are over,” said Swaisgood, with BG VOICE.
Members still want to know why it took so long to make this decision.
“We have some work to do to get this district in better shape,” she said.