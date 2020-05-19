With no clear guidance from the state, Bowling Green schools cannot estimate the cost of running the district next year.
And that may require a reduction in force of staff.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Francis Scruci talked about the what ifs, whether students will be in class full time, half time or taught once again from home.
Each will impact instruction, personnel and finances, he said, and will have its own challenges.
“The governor has made a huge cut to education,” he said. “While we’re anticipating another cut, a reduction in force has to be one of the last items on the table."
The board on Thursday discussed the possibility of layoffs to counter the expected loss of $5 million in revenue.
Scruci recalled when former board member Paul Walker said a reduction in force was necessary in 2012, but it came with the cost of impacting the district’s academic performance.
“Our administrative team is willing to do what it needs to do to attempt to preserve those teaching positions, because at the end of the day we still have to educate our students,” Scruci said.
He said every possible option to avoid layoffs will be explored.
“The governor needs to make a decision and tell us what we’re supposed to do in the fall,” Scruci said during the special board meeting Thursday to discuss school finances.
“Because that is going to dramatically change these conversations, because if the governor says that you’re going to start remotely and you’re going to work from home for the entire fall, there’s going to be a considerable high number of savings,” he said.
The savings will come in not hiring paraprofessionals, food service and custodial work, and not running buses, Scruci said.
At Thursday's meeting, the board learned it could lose an estimated $5 million in income and property taxes next school year from the halted economy and the loss of revenue from the possible transfer of properties.
“That’s going to impact our bottom line, but we don’t know that,” Scruci said about how classes are operated this fall.
Contractually, any reductions in force need to be made known to the bargaining units by Sunday.
“We have a great working relationship, but those are deadlines we have to meet,” Scruci said.
He added he did not want to come off as critical of the governor, because he thought he was handling things well in this unprecedented time.
“But we are at a point now where we’re trying to make decisions for next year and what instruction is going to look like.”
If classes are online in the fall, the district will need to spend money on professional development for teachers, devices for students and hot spots for those students who may not have the internet.
Board member Bill Clifford said staffing needs are premature, but if there are deadlines, “I hate to say we need to go down that path knowing that we can always retract that.”
“In all fairness to our employees, we owe that to them to let them know,” Scruci said.
The only essential classes are science, math, English and social studies.
“Everything else could be considered non-essential. … if we went that route, then we’re telling all our non-essential teachers you’re on a RIF list,” he said.
Just over 77% of the district’s operating budget goes to salaries and benefits.
Board member Tracy Hovest urged administrators to look at all the options before considering a RIF of employees.
“I think there are things we can do that we can avoid, maybe not completely, but we can put a dent into not RIF-ing people,” she said. “Our kids need our teachers more than anything,” whether it’s distance learning or in-class learning.
“I do not want this,” board member Bill Clifford stressed. “But at the same time we have a responsibility to be sure we have the money to pay for these things.”
Board member Norm Geer said he is unsure whether the district needs to be talking staff reductions now.
“I don’t like the sound of it any more than anybody else does … but we all agree that the administrators and the teachers have stepped up during this crisis. Now are we going to say in the next 10 days we’re going to put some of you on a list because we have to RIF,” Geer said. “I don’t think that’s a way to reward what they’ve done.”
There is enough money to hang in there another year and wait to see how this goes, he said.
“These are tough conversations no one expected,” Clifford said. “It has nothing to do with how great our employees are and how they should be rewarded. … But we’re not printing money so how are we going to reduce our expenses.”
Gov. Mike DeWine cut $300 million from the state’s education budget this academic year, and more cuts are expected for 2020-21..
To move desks and adhere to the 6-foot social distancing guideline, Bowling Green classrooms would go from 30 desks to nine desks, Scruci said.
“How does anyone expect us to educate nine kids at a time,” he said. “I’m a little frustrated because we’re flapping in the wind.”
The social distancing mandate would allow 12 students on a bus, which will multiply the number of bus runs needed.
The conversation is important, “but the unknown makes this really a scary time. It’s pending on what the governor gives us as guidance of what we should do,” Scruci said.
He said that he is not a fan of the blended suggestion, where students would study at home for part of the year and study in school for the rest.
“If you have a child that comes to a school … they’re going to come in contact not only with their peers but their teachers.”
He said they could encounter several hundred people and walk around for 14 days not knowing if they had been infected. And the spread then continues.
“How are we going to answer that question to our community? I don’t want to be that guy that has to talk to a parent that their kid has got infected or that staff member who’s got infected or those people who have taken it back to their home.
“I can’t guarantee that and for the governor to put that on the shoulders on the school district … you’re going to know what it’s like to call a snow day. On steroids. Because that’s what it’s going to be like.”
Scruci also voiced frustration in what he feels is the lack of representation in Columbus. The governor instead is listening to those districts, which are more affluent, in the city’s outer belt.
“We’re not getting a seat at the table, at least at this point.”
Board member Jill Carr said the priorities need to be listed and used as a guide to meet the demands.
Treasurer Cathy Schuller said three plans could be developed: if students go back to the buildings for a full year, if they go back half, and if classes are completely online.
An administrative team is working on those scenarios, Scruci said.
“But for me, it’s always going to come back to the safety of our staff and of our students,” he said.