A shoutout went to Bowling Green City Schools’ staff, students, parents and the community for coming together as one while the coronavirus pandemic continues.
“We’re going through unprecedented times,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci in response to the governor’s order that schools will finish the academic year with online lessons.
Scruci spoke at Tuesday’s board of education meeting, which was held on Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube.
The soft opening outlined by Gov. Mike DeWine does not mean we can go back to normal, Scruci continued.
“These are very trying and emotional times and I think we’re all experiencing some stress at different levels,” he said.
As for the senior class and senior parents, the stress is extreme.
“Our seniors have lost, at the conclusion of this school year’s calendar, 11 weeks of being with their friends, being with their teachers, being in a normal routine.”
They have missed their spring musical, prom — which was planned for this weekend — and spring sports.
“We certainly feel for them and are very sorry for the class of 2020,” Scruci said.
He shared graduation plans via email to parents after the board meeting.
The goal is to keep everybody safe from the virus.
“I know there are a lot of people willing to have that graduation ceremony. I’m not willing to take that risk, subjecting students, staff and parents to possible infections.”
Graduation had been moved to June 28 at the Stroh Center on the Bowling Green State University campus, but that was canceled.
“We need to bring closure to what has been a very difficult year,” Scruci said.
Graduation now will be on May 31 as first planned. Plans are still being finalized but Scruci promised a celebration, “one I believe some people may think is even a better celebration than any one in our history.”
While it is easy to second-guess every decision, he said he knows “we have met the needs of our students and our families and our staff. We will continue to work collaboratively with all of those groups.”
This is a time not to be critical but to come up with solutions to make this the best it can be.
He commented on the nationwide celebration of senior spring sports athletes that happened Monday night. Schools across the country lit their outdoor stadiums at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes.
Max Fausnaugh, the lone wrestler who was honored, was on his way to being state champion, Scruci said.
“It is unfortunate this virus robbed him of that opportunity to celebrate in Columbus.’
The event was not meant to slight choir, drama or band students, Scruci said.
Board member Bill Clifford also recognized the staff for doing a tremendous job, as well as Scruci for his consistent communications and leading the charge.
Scruci thanked the administrative team which had met nearly seven hours since Monday’s announcement.
Clifford wanted clarification of what coaches can do this summer with training.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association has dictated that facilities are still closed, Scruci said.
“If any school violates that and starts practicing or is doing something behind the scenes … the book will be thrown at them,” he said.
There is a no-contact period through June 1, but virtual workouts are an option, he said.
Scruci also reported the district is not it jeopardy of not have enough hours of learning for students.
The state’s minimum standard is 910 hours for K-5 and 1,001 for 6-12.
The calendar year is in excess of those numbers but because students have maintained the classes online, the district is not in jeopardy of being short of hours, he said.
Board President Ginny Stewart commented on the large number of meals served at Crim Elementary, and her conversations with workers there have been upbeat and positive.
“Yes, they have mentioned how tired they are, and who wouldn’t be given what they are doing for our kids,’ she said. “And yet, there is a sense of pride in what they are doing during this very unusual time.”
Each elementary school has created a positive message for their students letting them know how much they are missed, Stewart said, and added the messages can be found on YouTube.
While the light cannot be seen at the end of the tunnel, “it is these heroes who are lighting the way,” she said.
Superintendent announces graduation parade
Due to the pandemic emergency and the uncertainty surrounding our commencement, we have decided to keep graduation on our originally scheduled date of May 31.
We are facing a quandary as what is the right thing to do and how to still make the class of 2020 feel special while maintaining the directives of the governor and maintaining social distancing. Please understand that we are taking this seriously and understand how hard this has been on everyone. We will do all we can to make this a special day.
With that said and after yesterday’s announcement we have planned to do the following while returning to the original May 31 commencement date.
• On May 31 there will be a Class of 2020 Graduation Parade.
We have a parade route that we are working on with the city and will encourage community members and families to line the parade route to celebrate our Class of 2020 keeping social distancing.
We will begin in the high school parking lot, turn right on Poe to Haskins. Left on Haskins to Wooster. Left on Wooster to Main Street. Left on Main to Poe. Left on Poe back to the high school where Principal Jeff Dever will hand each graduate in their vehicle their diploma cover in front of the Bobcat.
Diplomas will be sent in the mail beginning June 1 if all fees are paid in full.
We ask that once the graduates have received their diploma cover that they leave the high school parking lot to avoid any potential for large gatherings and violating the governor’s order.
As we work with the city to confirm the parade route, several things must take place.
We must follow our current health and safety guidelines and limit each vehicle to one graduate per vehicle.
We encourage parents/guardians to drive their graduate through the parade so graduates will not be distracted drivers.
Graduating seniors will not be permitted to walk the parade route.
We ask that students wear their caps and gowns during the parade.
We will be producing and sharing a video presentation with you and putting it on our webpage.
We are also working on a few other ideas again to make this as unique and special for a class that has had their senior year taken away from them by this pandemic emergency. We will share those additions to our ceremony as they are confirmed.
• April 29 — seniors will pick up their caps and gowns at the school.
• Through May 8 any senior who would like to address their class with a graduation speech, is encouraged to do so.
This should be done in a video format and that students wear their cap and gown during the final taping as if they were addressing their classmates at commencement. Videos should not exceed 5 minutes and should be filmed horizontally.
Up to four senior speeches will be included in the virtual commencement exercise. Videos should be emailed to jjdever@bgcs.k12.oh.us or dtblack@bgcs.k12.oh.us