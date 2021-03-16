After voting to return to a full-time class schedule, the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has rescinded that move and will take another vote.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, which was held in person for the first time since last summer, 17 people, including parents and students, spoke about why they wanted full-time classes or why they didn’t feel safe in school.
Despite the unanimous vote that was taken March 9 to have students return to full-time, in-person classes on March 29, board members said tonight they had second thoughts.
Jill Carr said she only voted in favor of the action because she thought it was highly likely three members would be in favor and she felt the need to show board solidarity on this contentious issue.
For the first time, she left a meeting questioning her vote, Carr said.
“Since last Tuesday, my email has blown up regarding my decision,” she said. “Some messages were supportive of our decision but the majority were in opposition to our resolution with the primary reason being we had publicly stated our meeting would be a workshop with no action taken and we did the exact opposite.”
She said the board should rescind the vote and consider the feedback from the public since last week’s meeting.
Carr said she can no longer support last week’s vote as the right decision and made a motion to rescind the vote.
Ginny Stewart seconded the motion.
“We have, over the past eight months, receive a lot of input from the public from emails, the petitions,” said Tracy Hovest, who made last week’s motion to return to full-time classes
“I stand by the motion that I made last week. We have sat through eight months of meetings, where we have failed to act. We’ve come up with all kinds of reasons why we can’t. … I have yet to hear how we can,” Hovest said.
Parents who don’t feel it is safe to allow their students back into the classroom cited comments made by Superintendent Francis Scruci that the schools cannot meet all CDC guidelines when all students are back in the building.
Board President Norm Geer said he did not control the March 9 special meeting and should not have allowed the vote to return to school on March 29.
Just because a vote could have been taken doesn’t mean it should have been, Geer said.
“As president I should have done better. I take full responsibility for it,” he said.
The meeting notice that was published said no action was expected; it did not say no action would be taken. The board subsequently voted 5-0 to return to full-time, in-person classes March 29.
The district has conducted online learning since last spring and switched to a hybrid learning model Feb. 22.
The board voted 3-2 on Tuesday to rescind the vote, with Hovest and Ryan Myers voting no.
A special meeting will be held Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Performing Arts Center to discuss whether classes can be livestreamed for those students who wish to stay at home, as well as other concerns that were addressed tonight.
No public comment will be allowed at the meeting but a vote on the teaching model that will be used will be taken.
There were over 50 people in attendance at the Tuesday meeting.
Jessica Swaisgood, who led the group BG VOICE in an effort to get kids back into the classroom, said she had a speech written to thank the board that the return to the classroom was here.
But “my stomach has been turned at what I just witnessed by people in this room. We have gotten nothing but false hope from this board,” Swaisgood said.
She later apologized for her personal attacks on specific board members.
“As I shake here and beg you to re-vote, our kids deserve this. What else do we have to give to you to allow our kids to go back to school?” Swaisgood asked. “They are scarred and suffering and it is not OK.”
Jayson Wiseman applauded rescinding last week’s vote.
“The decision that was made last week was foolhardy without proper discussion with the community, without scientific data to back it up,” he said.
Since the district returned to hybrid last month, he has received a letter every day from the high school that a multitude of students and staff are out quarantining and isolating, he said.
“Unless you’re meeting the safety guidelines before returning them to school, you should not be putting them in school five days a week,” Wiseman said.
Senior Ellie Boyle said she was concerned about attending five days a week when maintaining social distancing. Ventilation in the high school is a problem, she said.
She shared a student-led petition that had more than 320 signatures. Students are asking for outdoor lunch seating, an expanded social distancing in non-classroom areas and a better online option.
“I hope we can come to a compromise that will help all students,” Boyle said.
Junior Jonathan Sayer said that even with half capacity, his school is not COVID-19 safe and compliant because students can’t socially distance and many don’t wear masks correctly.
“As someone who has sacrificed everything to be safe, I’m now faced between risking my health or my education. I don’t understand why adults who care about me would force me to make the choice between two wrong things,” he said.
Those same parents are asking for an online option other than NOVA, which doesn’t provide honors or AP classes.
“If you don’t like NOVA, then you’re free to find another option,” said Melissa Hill, who has four children in the district. “To those of you who don’t want to be in school five days a week, I’m pleading for you to hear me and respect me and my family’s desire to be in the classroom. I want to have the choice to have my kids learn in the classroom environment.”
Hill said she has seen the struggle from remote learning but has been impressed with the teachers who have worked to continue educating their students.
“However, the time has come. The time has come to get and keep our children in school five days a week,” she said. “We cannot let the fear of the few cripple and continue to divide our community and be a detriment to the quality of our education.”